'They got off the ground and on to the phones' - A sportswriter and his students amid America's deadliest school shooting

Gatane Gallagher, a student at Virginia Tech pictured in 2007, weeps at a memorial to the victims of the shooting.

SPEND LONG ENOUGH writing and working in America and you’ll meet both heroes and horrors.

Roland Lazenby is a prolific US sportswriter, with acclaimed biographies of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant among more than 50 books bearing his name.

He is also a teacher, and found himself teaching a journalism class at Virginia Tech University on 16 April 2007, the day a student opened fire and killed 32 people, injuring 25 others. It was the deadliest school shooting in the country’s history.

While working high school teacher and wrestling coach, Lazenby suffered a brain aneurysm at the age of 23. He was brought to hospital and told his first bleed was not far away, and there was a 30% chance he would be dead by tomorrow.

He survived and spent 10 days in hospital, going largely untreated as doctors feared their efforts might induce a stroke. He was discharged, and decided to road-test his health himself.

“I said ‘Screw this, I got to find out if I’m healthy or not.’ I was in great shape back then. So I went ran five miles. And everything was fine.”

If he met two diverging roads on that run, he pelted down the one less travelled. He decided he wanted to become a writer, and landed a crime reporter job at a newspaper. He took a graduate writing course and wrote a book on basketball, which funnelled him to a life writing sports books.

He continued to teach, however, and spent 11 years teaching journalism classes at Virginia Tech, a course designed the course largely based on his experience as a crime reporter.

Things eventually became too real.

At the start of the 2006/07 academic year, a gunman shot and killed one person just off campus. Classes were alerted and sent into lockdown, and so classroom doors were shut and students and teachers lay beneath their tables.

Lazenby reflected afterwards, “I really wish I got my students up off the floor and I wish they’d started reporting, because I’m teaching reporting.

“I had just let them sit there in fear. Never again, I said after that, not thinking it would ever happen again.”

On 16 April 2007, 23-year-old student Seung-Hui Cho opened fire in a dormitory, killing two people. He fled, and more than two hours later he opened fire in a classroom building, killing another 29 people and injuring 25 others. He then turned the gun on himself.

Minutes before the gunman opened fire a second time, Lazenby and his class were notified by the university to go into lockdown and so they lay beneath the tables once again as tragedy unfurled around 150 yards away.

The boyfriend of one of Lazenby’s students was initially wrongly identified by students as the gunman, and later Lazenby’s daughter – who was working for the University in a separate part of campus – phoned to say 32 people had been killed.

Lazenby’s class started reporting, publishing on a hitherto obscure website set up just so the class would have somewhere to publish their course work.

“I had a group of terrorised kids. I got them up as best I could, there were five of them who were willing to get off the floor and onto the telephone. We had a student website I’d created called Planet Blacksburg, where they could publish their features.

“They started phoning hospitals, started checking official accounts of casualties, and started writing news stories and publishing them on the web. It didn’t take long before Sky News, the BBC and news organisation all over the globe were phoning my students to be sources for them.

“In those days Facebook was in a different form. In those days, you could sign up for a class, put your name in and then you would see everybody on the class roll. And this is how smart my students were. They signed up for the classes where they figured the gunman had hit, and suddenly they were accessing witnesses. And worse.”

The aftermath of the shooting saw state of Virginia to tighten gun controls, and led George Bush to pass the first federal reform on gun controls since 1994.

Lazenby and his students wrote a book about the shooting, titled April 16: Virginia Tech Remembers.

“We got criticism for doing it, why would you not get criticism for doing it?

“It was the biggest, most profoundly difficult experience of my life. Also for the students, it was very difficult. We had to interview everyone involved. People wanted to talk, we didn’t ask them for interviews, we simply sent a directive that ‘if you want to talk about this…’

“We had an agreement that we would vote secretly when it was done, if we were going to publish. There were 11 people involved. We would vote anonymously, nobody would know, and if any of the group said no, we would not have published it and instead archived it at the library.

“Nobody voted against it. I was very, very close to saying, ‘archive it.’ The book was not a big seller, the publication of the book really didn’t matter. The process was so profound. I explained it as the shattered emotions of everyone there, all in shards, and we were picking up all of the broken pieces of these emotions and putting them back together.”

