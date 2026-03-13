Bohs love affair blossoms as Patrick Hickey scores late to break Galway hearts

Bohemians 1

Galway United 0

A LITTLE OVER one hour before kick-off here at Dalymount Park and there was a picture of true love.

A couple, in their early 20s perhaps, cycled down St Peter’s Road. We assume a romantic relationship given the young man was in the saddle and the woman was on the handlebars with a rose between her teeth.

They were smiling and happy. Romance lives, and a new love affair is blossoming for Bohemians.

New signing Patrick Hickey’s delightful glancing header from a Markuss Strods corner broke old club Galway United’s hearts as well as their resolve.

In a game that was in the balance all evening it was Bohs who came out on top, securing their fifth win on the spin and remaining top of the Premier Division.

Six games in and early days but you have to go back to early 2020 when they put together a winning run this long. Matt Wolfe came close to ruining that when he somehow fired a shot wide inside the six-yard box following a mad scramble in the Bohs box.

There were five minutes of stoppage time to be played and when they were up Dalymount erupted again with a tinge of relief.

“We are top of the league,” they sang, a raucous tune to take them into Monday’s Dublin derby away to Shelbourne.

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Until that Hickey goal things were subdued and drifting towards unsettling. There were some flashes of excitement in the final third for both sides but nothing sustained.

Bohs had more of the ball, as you would expect for a side full of confidence and deservedly top of the table with their fine start to the season.

Senan Mullen was particularly busy down the Bohs left, gallivanting from his full back slot and given licence to drift centrally.

It looked like it may pay early dividends when he fizzed a pass into the feet of Ross Tierney inside the D on the edge of the box. A sharp turn and shot was comfortably saved by Evan Watts but it felt like a sign of things to come after just five minutes.

Instead, the biggest roar of approval during the first half came on 17 minutes when Sam Todd made a well-timed tackle on Francely Lomboto to stop the Galway striker advancing any further than the halfway line with a counter attack.

Dawson Devoy was typically industrious in the middle, but the Bohs captain cut a frustrated figure as the half stuttered to a conclusion. This was summed up when Lomboto again won a breaking ball from a Bohs corner and was able to drive forward.

Harry Vaughan tracked him and resorted to a tackle from behind to stop Lomboto in his tracks. A yellow card was shown and rightfully so. Galway were looking more and more comfortable both in and out of possession, helped by the performance of Aaron Bolger in the heart of their midfield.

He had Galway’s only shot on goal – a term we use loosely given it caused more concern to Phibsborough shopping centre – right on the stroke of half-time when a free kick was cleared and fell to him 20 yards out. He swung wildly with his left and still had his heads in his hands as referee Daniel Murphy blew his whistle for the break.

Six minutes after the re-start and Ed McCarthy tested Kacper Chorazka with a low shot to the Bohs goalkeeper’s right from 20 yards. The away side were enjoying a decent spell of early possession, yet could easily have found themselves trailing moments later.

Devoy forced a fine save from Watts with a curled free-kick and from the resulting corner a scramble in the box led to Patrick Hickey’s close-range snap shot being superbly kept out by a strong hand from Watts.

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There was more of a back and forth flow now and a deft clipped pass from Ed McCarthy teed up Jimmy Keohan perfectly as he ran onto the ball from the right and connected with a half volley that went close at the near post.

Both sides made changes to try and get something from the game and it was one of Galway’s substitutes who came closest to breaking the deadlock. Only a stunning reaction save from Chorazka denied Stephen Walsh when he connected with a header inside the six-yard box after Gianfranco Facchineri won the flick on from McCarthy’s long throw.

With 10 minutes to go the game was in the balance, until Hickey rose high and filled Bohs’ hearts with hope.

Bohemians: Kacper Chorazka; Niall Morahan (Darragh Power 60), Sam Todd, Patrick Hickey, Senan Mullen; Dawson Devoy (captain), Adam McDonnell (Zane Myers 60); Harry Vaughan, Ross Tierney (Hugh Martin 80), Connor Parsons (Markuss Strods 70); Colm Whelan.

Galway United: Evan Watts; Arhtur Parker (Matt Wolfe 89), Gianfranco Fachenneri, Killian Brouder, Al-Amin Kazeem (Stephen Walsh 62); Jimmy Keohane (captain), Lee Devitt, Aaron Bolger, David Hurley, Ed McCarthy; Francely Lomboto (Kris Twardek 62).

Referee: Daniel Murphy.

Attendance: 4,096.