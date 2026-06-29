Vulnerable but with a titanium spirit: Casemiro is the symbol of this Brazil team

THERE ARE STILL so many ways to love Brazil.

They are vulnerable and erratic with an awkwardness to some of their play that all makes up part of their glorious charm.

But the way they fought from behind to knock Japan out and book their place in the last 16 also solidifies the growing belief that Carlo Ancelotti has made them more resolute than ever before.

Is there a more poignant symbol of this team than Casemiro?

He looked a goner after that disastrous first-half, ponderous and portly in equal measure before Ancelotti’s half-time change helped free him from restraint and allowed him embrace a role of all-out chaos in the Japan box.

It paid off with his equaliser early into that second period, and while he had limped off just before substitute Gabriel Martinelli struck the decisive goal in the 95th minute, the midfielder’s influence had already swept around his teammates.

As this World Cup rattles on, Brazil’s belief will only grow.

Yes, they can look pretty brutal at times, anyone who watched the first half in the Houston Stadium could testify to that, but once more they illustrated a backbone that cannot be bought.

The feeling in Brazil is that this is a team not just finding their groove in a tournament but truly getting to the heart of being able to rediscover their purpose as a football nation.

You only had to read the words of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, missing the tournament through injury, in a column with the Guardian to get a sense of the respect and belief in Ancelotti and how he would help bridge a gap to World Cup glory that stretches back to 2002.

“But make no mistake: his choices are always well considered, driven by a phenomenal coherence that stems from both the heart and mind of someone with deep tactical knowledge and a knack for managing group dynamics.”

This was a test of every single one of those traits.

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Japan read each path of attack Brazil had prepared for them in those opening 45 minutes. Their defensive shape as a unit was pitch perfect from the front, keeping their distances and moving side to side to allow almost zero penetration from Ancelotti’s men.

Matheus Cunha, a breakout performer since being drafted in for the second group stage game, grew more and more frustrated, dropping so deep at times that he formed a trio with centre backs Gabriel and Marquinhos.

The latter could not hide his own anger just before the break as he laboured on the ball in the midfield position.

Japan, as they did throughout, didn’t waste time pressing when it wasn’t required. They allowed Marquinhos dawdle and with no options in front he simply played a square pass that went nowhere.

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Brazil captain fizzed his two open palms over and across each other to demand movement from the players in front – Cunha was in his eye line – but equally guilty were Rayan and Vinicius Jnr.

The “phenomenal coherence” was being displayed only by Japan, and the goal that gave them the lead on 29 minutes was the perfect distillation of how they were making Brazil suffer. Thirty seconds before Kaishu Sano would stride towards goal and beat Alisson with a powerful low drive to his right from the edge of the D, the Brazil goalkeeper had the ball at his feet looking for options.

There were none.

He flicked a ball to his skipper, who then had the exact same problem from a different angle on the right. The definition of passing the buck.

Marquinhos tried to play a ball up top but it didn’t stick, and even when Japan were loose with possession another stray pass by Danilo was capitalised on by Sano. He went by Casemiro like he wasn’t there, so much so you didn’t expect him to be for the second half.

Casemiro looked laboured on and off the ball, one of those painfully poor performances that make you wonder about his capabilities at this level.

And then.

Rodrygo’s words echoed. The “the heart and mind” of Ancelotti acted. He kept faith in Casemiro and introduced the teen sensation Endrick in attack with Lucas Pacqueta whipped off at the interval.

The results were immediate, a reminder of the titanium character and unbreakable spirit of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star.

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Kaishu Sano gets by Casemiro to score Japan's goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

His header at the back post from Gabriel’s cross to level the game on 56 minutes was despatched with a calmness that seemed isolated in just a single patch of the Houston Stadium.

The place was hopping. Only for the roof being used and the air con blasting the 68,777 would have melted into a puddle.

A game of almost morbid inefficiency on Brazil’s part had already fizzed into life, the catalyst being Endrick and the optimism of youth, the end product coming from a battle-hardened veteran who still retains the capacity to make you doubt what you see with your own eyes.

What’s that old phrase? Cas’ is king.

His finish and presence of mind was even more impressive as just moment earlier he saw a point-blank header blocked on the line by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Anyone else’s head could have been gone after that. He kept his and put it to better use.

Brazil were flying – they now had a third different goalscorer for the tournament – and Vini Jnr almost added to his tally of four when he twisted inside and out down the left, flicked the outside of his right boot at the ball only to see Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki make a stunning save.

It would have been a magical moment for Brazil in this World Cup, and just when it looked like we would have 30 agonising minutes of extra-time another of Ancelotti’s sub made his mark.

Japan had retreated to Tokyo by now and their threat on the counter had petered out.

Brazil camped in their half and eventually found a way through a crowded box.

Bruno Guimares worked a pass to Martinelli on the left side of the box, he took one touch to set it with his left, and then another to finish off the far post with his right.

A sweet, sweet combination that delivered for Brazil and keeps their momentum soaring.