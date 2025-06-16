'The most logical venue' - CCCC chief responds to McGuinness criticism

GAA CCCC CHAIRPERSON Brian Carroll has responded to Jim McGuinness’ criticism of the decision to stage Donegal’s All-Ireland SFC group stage clash with Mayo at King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon.

The Donegal boss hit out at the “very unfair ” venue choice after their dramatic 0-19 to 1-15 victory yesterday, adding, “It would only happen because it’s us”.

Carroll, also Roscommon GAA chairperson, has since explained the CCCC viewpoint that Dr Hyde Park was “the most logical venue” amidst unavailability elsewhere. Sligo’s Markievicz Park was out of bounds due to pitch repairs, while he pointed out that counties playing in the championship on the same day was another factor as it was not feasible to host games in Cavan, Clones or Omagh.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland after today’s All-Ireland SFC and Tailteann Cup draws, Carroll said:

“I heard the comments alright. Look, I suppose the CCCC, we sit down to put these fixtures together. A lot of situations have to be taken into consideration.

“In the case of Donegal and Mayo, the obvious venue for us was Sligo. Unfortunately Sligo wasn’t available because the pitch is being repaired. Breffni Park wasn’t available, Cavan were playing at the same time. Clones wasn’t available, Monaghan were playing two hours earlier in the day. Omagh wasn’t available because Tyrone were playing at the same time.

“Our feeling was that the most logical venue for both of these counties was King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park. There’s people in Mayo had to travel just short of three hours as well, so it wasn’t ideal for both.

“But look, a lot of things have to be taken into consideration when we’re doing these fixtures. When you have a most northerly county and a westerly county playing each other, it’s always going to be difficult to find an ideal venue. In fairness, I think both counties were looked after well and got a good welcome.

“I’d say most Donegal people are fairly happy this morning, they’re in second place.”

Donegal will enjoy home advantage next weekend as they face Leinster champions Louth in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals. Elsewhere, Down host Galway, Dublin welcome Cork, and Kerry entertain Cavan.

Mayo are out of the championship following yesterday’s result.