Brian Cody: A legacy built in the moment

BRIAN CODY’S LESS than exemplary deportment when he shook hands with Henry Shefflin following Galway and Kilkenny’s Leinster championship match last spring provoked an abundance of comment at the time.

Yet it wasn’t the first time Cody behaved in an eye-catching way around the end of a big game.

He hit the turf as if shot by a sniper on the roof of the Davin Stand when Michael Jacob scored a last-minute goal to win Wexford the 2004 Leinster final.

He showed a lack of good grace with Marty Morrissey when the RTÉ correspondent asked him whether he thought the penalty which helped Kilkenny towards the four-in-a row clinching win against Tipperary in 2009 was fair.

The 2012 drawn All-Ireland final concluded with Cody bawling at the back of Galway manager Anthony Cunningham’s head.

So Cody giving Shefflin a hard stare and longer than desired grip of the hand couldn’t be deemed as drastically off-brand behaviour for the man.

He could be disproportionate, unreasonable, domineering, but as Apu might put it, there goes the best damned manager a hurling team ever had.

With his 24-season stint in Kilkenny job now finally complete, you’d have to be fairly blind to the evidence to question Cody’s effectiveness. The top-line figures alone present an inarguable testament to his greatness: 11 All-Ireland titles, 18 Leinsters, 10 National Leagues.

Yet perhaps at different times during his reign he was not afforded as much kudos or public affection as some other managers, all of whom by comparison aren’t close to his honours haul.

A common observation about Cody is that he was stunningly unsentimental. When it came time for players to go, it was done with minimum ceremony.

Perhaps another way to view his unfussy way of replacing one player with another was to marvel at his total fidelity to Kilkenny hurling. It was this, rather than ruthlessness, that underpinned his longevity and success. With Cody, duty and service to the institution comes above all. Queen Elizabeth II was the Brian Cody of Britain.

Cody’s job as he saw it was to prepare teams and make decisions which best progressed Kilkenny hurling. No player, no matter how decorated or how much of a stellar character, superseded the immediate need of the black and amber. If a comparative unknown was outperforming a multiple All-Ireland winner in Cody’s training ding-dongs, then the unknown got their chance, and soon we all learned about them what Cody already knew.

Imagine the motivating effect this had on hurlers in Kilkenny. They knew they operated in an entirely merit-based environment and if they honed their skills to the requisite level, if they got into the panel and trained like a dog, then a chance would come.

And from the other side, you might be a star with more All-Ireland wins to your name than most of your neighbouring counties combined, but if you let your level of performance slip for so much as the last quarter of a training slog on a January night, then you could find yourself usurped.

Cody may or may not have been influenced by the trigger-happy Noel Gallagher who back in the 1990s said that everyone in Oasis was dispensable, adding he might even sack himself one day.

Was that the last true test of Cody? Would he be ruthless enough to cut himself if he thought there was a better alternative to take Kilkenny onward? Is this why he was so weird with Shefflin? Henry was perhaps the one player who was allowed to stay a little beyond his use-by date, who was allowed to start matches, such as the 2010 final, when not properly clear of injury. Was King Henry the one man he might have abdicated for?

To the rest of us, Shefflin leaving for Galway was just a part of the pattern established for generations, where retired star players travel in search of coaching experience and opportunity before one day coming back. Might it be that to Cody, whose less dignified moments largely happened in those raw and heightened moments just after full time, it all seemed a little too much like sacrilege? Who knows? Possibly not even the man himself – and if he did he wouldn’t say anyway.

What we know for certain is that Cody prepared his side for an All-Ireland decider in 2022 for the 16th year during his reign. Qualification for that last final was possibly the most remarkable of his time. Just 12 months previous, his side was well beaten in extra time by Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final, with murmurings growing ever louder as a result: Cody was not literate in the modern tactics of the sport, his brand of management, a focus on honesty, spirit and good sense allied to sharp skill levels, was defunct in an era where the best team, Limerick, could win any amount of physical duels, had skill levels to rival anything seen before and a chess master’s understanding of how to outmanoeuvre their opponent.

Yet it was nothing Cody hadn’t heard before. In 2006 Kilkenny approached the All-Ireland final with his future in the balance. He was not seen as tactically literate then and was going to be exposed against Cork’s hard-running, short-passing game which was underpinned by Dónal Óg Cusack’s playbook of laser-guided puckouts.

We know what happened. Kilkenny cut the space, shut down Cork’s running options and won out. They wouldn’t lose a championship match for the rest of the decade.

The idea that they were tactically primitive was exposed as a myth, much in the way it was many times over the years since. And this past season there was plenty of analysis which showed Kilkenny playing through the lines more and patiently working the ball to the best-placed shooter.

But some things didn’t change. The individual skill levels of Kilkenny hurlers, born of thousands of hours of practice with each other and against the walls, remained true in their unshowy excellence.

And the levels of industry on the field never wavered. This is the greatest achievement of Cody’s time as Kilkenny manager, beyond but not separate to the extraordinary medals return. His Kilkenny never, ever gave less than their full souls in any game of consequence. How many hurling teams can you say that about, over a span of a quarter century? How many teams in any sport?

Supporters are well entitled to grumble about tactics and selection, but if the effort is consistent and total, you really can’t have substantial complaints. Since Kilkenny’s golden generation one-by-one retired, there was an inevitable dip in achievement, but never did his team fail to turn up.

You could say they would be afraid to return to his dressing room having not performed, but that’s unlikely the key motivator. You can’t rule by fear over a period of decades. Cody has spoken about creating an environment where excellence is the goal; you carve a space where ambitious people can strive towards their full potential – a point which is never reached, he has said, because why put limits on yourself?

To be part of a group like that, and be rated by your peers and coaches has incredible appeal.

There are stories where players feel Cody is understated in his goodbyes when they leave, but then there are others who don’t want a fuss and others again feel he strikes the right note.

Tommy Walsh, JJ Delaney and Taggy Fogarty took part in a fascinating chat with Ger Gilroy on Off The Ball some years back. Fogarty said he had a five-minute call with Cody to conclude his inter-county career that stretched from 2003-14.

“I didn’t want to go through, maybe, the motions of meeting him and trying to pick his brain, because you can’t pick Brian Cody’s brain,” Fogarty said. “The conversation you’re going to have is he’ll get everything from you and you’ll get nothing from him, and you’re still in limbo.”

When Richie Power looked back to late 2015, near the time of his retirement, he spoke with fondness of his final conversation with Cody as a Kilkenny player. He had just pulled the car in at Newry on the way south from Belfast where a second opinion on his knee didn’t provide good news.

“We had a good honest chat. [He said] the reason he pushed so hard was because he could see that the talent was there and it just needed to be eked out,” Power told me in an interview last year. “You know it was a nice conversation to have. I suppose you could see how appreciated you were in the set-up like, how he looked upon you as a hurler.”

To be appreciated in a set-up like that, to be rated as a hurler in the most decorated hurling county. That means something. What it meant, we saw in his team’s every action.

There’s a scene described in Jackie Tyrrell’s autobiography where Tommy Walsh, a few drinks in at a medals presentation, gets hold of the microphone and during an entertaining ramble looks for Cody.

“And where’s the other lad, Buddha?” Walsh was apparently summoning a piss-take sketch John Kenny had done before, in which Cody was referred to as the Buddha.

Only Walsh, unlike Kenny, was now delivering the material to the man’s face. “Ah Buddha, the best of them all.”

Clearly there were plenty of times in his sporting life when Cody didn’t look too zen, but he did have some qualities of the sage about him. He took Walsh’s messing in good spirit for a start.

And he really did have an extraordinary capacity to inhabit the present moment. Cody never dwelt on past successes nor speculated about what was ahead. He focussed on what was in his control: his contribution to the here and now. It was never less than everything of his being.

For all of the great moments of the hurling season just past, the one that will stick with me is the closing stages of the All-Ireland final.

Kilkenny are throwing everything of themselves at Limerick as they chase down their lead. With a minute of time added on left, David Blanchfield closes the gap to two points with a strike from centrefield. The camera then shows Cody in slow-mo; fists pumping, eyes popping, veins jumping as he drives it on, every mite of his energy in the hunt.

You could say this was the giant of several eras raging against the dying of the light. Yet that would overlook the fact that his behavior then was consistent with what it was always when the ball was in play and Kilkenny were hurling.

From the first minute of his tenure or the last, he was all in, all the time; one with his team, his place, his game, in all of its artful and savage glory.

He ran it as set out by the Buddha who lived thousands of years before: “If anything is worth doing,” he said, “do it with all your heart.”