'It wasn't a question for me' - Ward on departed Colin Healy and Denise O'Sullivan criticism

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward says the prospect of adding former assistant coach Colin Healy to her backroom team “wasn’t a question for me”.

Healy was relieved of his duties in December as the FAI decided against offering former manager Eileen Gleeson a new contract following Ireland’s failure to qualify for Euro 2025.

The Corkman issued a blistering statement offering his version of events last month — hours before Ward was unveiled at the Aviva Stadium.

He slammed the FAI over what he believes is a lack of “transparency and compassion” and claimed chief football officer Marc Canham broke a verbal agreement in relieving him of his duties. Healy, whose wife Kelly died last year, says he turned down a full-time position as the manager of Cobh Ramblers as a result, Healy said he plans on lodging a formal complaint to the Association.

Canham stated the FAI “didn’t give Colin any absolute guarantees or assurances that his contract would be renewed,” with Denise O’Sullivan among those hitting out at the Association for their handling of the situation.

Ward named her first Ireland squad this morning, having confirmed her staff yesterday. Alan Mahon is her assistant head coach, with Liverpool’s Amber Whiteley also coming on board as assistant coach. Goalkeeping coach Emma Byrne and performance coach Ivi Casagrande remain in their roles, having previously worked under Gleeson.

Asked whether she considered adding Healy to her backroom team, Ward said:

“It’s a situation that happened before I was here, so it wasn’t a question for me. It’s not something I can particularly comment on because, like I said, this was before I came through the door.

“What I will say is I’ve got a huge admiration for both Eileen and Colin for the work they’ve done. Two tremendous people but it’s not something that I can comment on because it was before me.”

Healy in training with Katie McCabe, Leanne Kiernan and Denise O'Sullivan last October. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Ward did say she spoke to O’Sullivan and Caitlin Hayes, who have both publicly aired their grievances. Cork midfielder O’Sullivan has repeatedly criticised the FAI online in recent weeks, while Hayes responded to one post in agreement.

“Yeah, look, I’m somebody that likes to face things head on,” said Ward.

“I don’t shy away from things. For those that know me, know my background, I’m very okay with difficult conversations, I’m very okay with addressing the elephant in the room. Yeah, we had conversations. They understand I’ll support them. My job is to get them focused now on moving forward, and that’s exactly what they’re gonna do.”

Pressed for comment on the Healy situation and whether she thought it was fair, Ward added:

“I can only go on what I see and read. I don’t know enough about it being really honest. I wouldn’t like to know the ins and outs because it’s really important that I move forward. My focus has to be this next camp, winning football matches, and that’s all I’m going to do.”