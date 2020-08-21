Celtic boss confirms interest in Ireland defender Shane Duffy

Shane Duffy with Victor Lindelof after Brighton's Premier League game against Manchester United in June.

Shane Duffy with Victor Lindelof after Brighton's Premier League game against Manchester United in June.

NEIL LENNON HAS admitted that Celtic are interested in signing Republic of Ireland international Shane Duffy.

After opportunities were limited for Duffy at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, the 28-year-old centre-back has reportedly garnered attention from elsewhere.

Several other Premier League sides are said to be keen on the Derry native, who has been linked to West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United.

Although reluctant to say too much about a player who remains contracted to another club, Lennon expressed his admiration for Duffy in an interview on Off The Ball.

“We have made tentative enquiries and we’ll see how that goes,” the Celtic manager said of one of Ireland’s key players, who has won 33 senior caps.

After helping Brighton to achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Duffy missed a total of just three games over the course of the club’s first two top-flight seasons.

However, following the appointment of Graham Potter as manager last summer, the Irishman lost his place as Lewis Dunk’s central defensive partner to new signing Adam Webster. Duffy made just 13 Premier League starts last season.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Celtic resume their bid for a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title away to newly-promoted Dundee United tomorrow.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!