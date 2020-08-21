This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 August, 2020
Celtic boss confirms interest in Ireland defender Shane Duffy

Neil Lennon says the Scottish champions have made ‘tentative enquiries’ regarding the Brighton player.

By Paul Dollery Friday 21 Aug 2020, 10:10 AM
1 hour ago 2,120 Views 8 Comments
Shane Duffy with Victor Lindelof after Brighton's Premier League game against Manchester United in June.
Image: Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Shane Duffy with Victor Lindelof after Brighton's Premier League game against Manchester United in June.
Shane Duffy with Victor Lindelof after Brighton's Premier League game against Manchester United in June.
Image: Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool/PA Wire

NEIL LENNON HAS admitted that Celtic are interested in signing Republic of Ireland international Shane Duffy.

After opportunities were limited for Duffy at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, the 28-year-old centre-back has reportedly garnered attention from elsewhere.

Several other Premier League sides are said to be keen on the Derry native, who has been linked to West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United.

Although reluctant to say too much about a player who remains contracted to another club, Lennon expressed his admiration for Duffy in an interview on Off The Ball

“We have made tentative enquiries and we’ll see how that goes,” the Celtic manager said of one of Ireland’s key players, who has won 33 senior caps.

After helping Brighton to achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Duffy missed a total of just three games over the course of the club’s first two top-flight seasons.

However, following the appointment of Graham Potter as manager last summer, the Irishman lost his place as Lewis Dunk’s central defensive partner to new signing Adam Webster. Duffy made just 13 Premier League starts last season.

Celtic resume their bid for a 10th consecutive Scottish Premiership title away to newly-promoted Dundee United tomorrow.

Related Read

20.08.20 'He'll be a very big player for us' - McClean backed to improve on career-best season

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
