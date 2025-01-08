A Munster-Sarries shootout, getting around LAR's lineout defence, and Ireland squad bolters
James Trac previews the Champions Cup weekend. JT gives his first-hand experience of facing Maro Itoje, a breakdown of Jamie George’s irreplicable lineout darts and an assessment of Saracens’ attacking shape ahead of their visit to Thomond Park on Saturday. He also discusses the Leinster-La Rochelle rivalry.
