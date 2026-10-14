More Stories
Harvey Vale wheels away in celebration. SPP Sport Press Photo./Alamy Live News
Irish Eye

Ireland's Cannon on target in Sheffield United loss as Vale helps QPR to victory

There were also wins for Southampton and West Ham.
11.16pm, 14 Oct 2026

Championship Results:

  • Norwich City 0-1 Southampton
  • Portsmouth 3-2 Sheffield United
  • Queens Park Rangers 4-1 Derby County
  • Lincoln City 0-6 West Ham

****

Sky Sports Football / YouTube

QPR CONTINUED THEIR impressive early-season form with a thumping 4-1 win at home to struggling Derby County.

Three of the goals came in the first half, with Alfie Lloyd scoring, Nicolas Madsen tucking away a penalty, and Republic of Ireland’s Harvey Vale adding the third.

Paul Smyth made it four with a deflected effort midway through the second half and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen scored a consolation goal for Derby in the final seconds.

Rangers’ victory, marred only by Amadou Mbengue being stretchered off late on, leaves them fifth in the Championship table – they would have gone fourth had they not conceded the late goal – while John Eustace’s side are one off the bottom and now without a win in six matches.

Derby, with their defensive options already limited by injuries, lost centre-back Sondre Langas after just 12 minutes.

Langas’ block prevented Rayan Kolli from scoring after good work by Smyth, but the Norwegian was hurt in the process and had to be taken off.

Within 10 minutes the Rams were two down and on their way to another defeat.

Sky Sports Football / YouTube

Meanwhile, Ebou Adams scored an 89th-minute winner as Portsmouth recovered after giving away a 2-0 lead to beat 10-man Sheffield United 3-2 at Fratton Park.

Pompey had been in cruise control after Zak Swanson’s stunning blast into the top corner and Adrian Segecic’s tap-in either side of Hamza Choudhury’s dismissal for two bookings.

But Japhet Tanganga and Ireland’s Tom Cannon levelled the score with his third goal of the season, and the Blades were somehow hunting back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

However, Adams had the last say when he jumped off the bench to convert with a minute to go to give Portsmouth their third win of the Championship campaign.

****

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie