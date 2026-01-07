Keane and Grealish sent off as Everton held by Wolves, Chelsea pay price in defeat at Fulham

,JACK GREALISH AND Michael Keane were sent off in Everton’s 1-1 draw tonight which maintained Wolves’ recent momentum, while incoming head coach Liam Rosenior watched from the stands as 10-man Chelsea lost 2-1 to rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson were the Fulham scorers either side of an equaliser in the second half from Liam Delap, but the story once again was Chelsea’s inability to keep 11 players on the pitch, Marc Cucurella dismissed midway through the first half for denying Wilson a goalscoring chance.

At the Hill Dickinson Stadium, the Toffees’ goalscorer Keane was shown a red card for grabbing the hair of Tolu Arokodare in an aerial challenge.

But if manager David Moyes and the majority of the stadium were furious with that decision, Grealish’s second yellow card – his first Premier League dismissal – for sarcastically applauding referee Tom Kirk in only his second top-flight game made them apoplectic.

Keane’s third goal of the season made him the club’s joint-second highest scorer in the Premier League this season, highlighting the issues Moyes is having to deal with.

But the team had been in control after his 17th-minute poacher’s finish, only to fail to capitalise and get picked apart far too easily as 18-year-old Matheus Mane scored for the second successive game.

Everton's Michael Keane is sent off. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Five points from three matches, with draws away at Manchester United and now Everton, shows Wolves have turned a corner after 11 straight league defeats but safety is still 14 points away.

That is not a worry for Everton but just one win in the last six and only two in seven at their new home, have damaged their unlikely hopes of being in the European picture.

Harry Wilson of Fulham scores the winner. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

For Chelsea, Cucurella’s dismisal was the seventh red card the team had received this season and the third time in the league they had gone down to 10 in the first half. Equally concerning for Rosenior – who starts work officially on Thursday morning – will have been the sight of three Chelsea players talking themselves into a booking over their protests.

It had up to then been an even match. Wilson, fresh from his goal against Liverpool on Sunday, found space for a couple of early shots hit straight at Robert Sanchez. Chelsea were then inches from a goal when Enzo Fernandez’s corner bounced off Andrey Santos and against the bar.

After 20 minutes, Cucurella appeared to have the edge on Wilson as the pair chased a ball over the top, but clever manoeuvring from the Fulham midfielder gave him an edge that Cucurella could only counter with a pull on the arm that sent Wilson tumbling.

Chelsea could argue that Tosin Adarabioyo was coming round on the cover, but the decision was a red card.

Chelsea's Marc Cucurella is dismissed after being shown a red card. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Emile Smith Rowe nearly made Fulham’s advantage count with a wonderful turn and strike from 25 yards that whistled a fraction over, then Wilson found the net with a fine low strike before VAR cut short his celebrations with a marginal offside call.

Jorrel Hato, sent on to shore up the defence after Cucurella had gone, glanced a header over at a corner, Chelsea’s first moment of threat since the red card.

They were behind seconds later. Jimenez kept himself onside and peeled off the shoulder of Trevoh Chalobah to nod Sander Berge’s cross from the right down into the bottom corner.

A man down and a goal behind, home fans goaded Chelsea’s every touch. Kevin had them on their feet with a bullet drive from range that rippled Sanchez’s net on the wrong side.

Bernd Leno spread himself well to keep out Delap, who scrapped and charged around gallantly despite being isolated for long periods.

For his endeavours, he more than anyone in blue deserved a goal and he got it 18 minutes from time. Antonee Robinson headed a corner against his own bar and there waiting was Delap to whack in his first league goal.

It would be a brief reprieve. Wilson deceived Hato with a lovely feint before striking Fulham’s winner.