Late goal sees off Longford as Cork get back to winning ways

SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division

Cork City 2

Longford Town 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

CHARLIE LYONS’ LATE penalty rebound got Cork City back to winning ways after Longford Town appeared set to claim an unlikely draw in front of 2,446 fans at Turner’s Cross.

Stefan Ugbesia netted a 79th-minute equaliser, but the substitute was soon culpable for handling Josh Fitzpatrick’s strike inside the box.

Seani Maguire had earlier scored his fifth goal in four games, but his penalty was saved by Kian Moore, only for centre-back Lyons to reach the rebound first.

City’s unbeaten start keeps them three points clear of Athlone Town and Bray Wanderers at the top of the First Division.

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Their record against Longford is now 16 games without defeat (13 wins, three draws), dating back to 2015. The winless Town sit ninth in the table.

City captain Fiacre Kelleher wasn’t ready to start after his head injury in last Friday’s Cork derby draw. Teenage full-back Matthew Kiernan slotted into the back-three for his first start of the season.

Longford drafted 26-year-olds Daniel McKenna and Dean Williams into a team that otherwise included no player over the age of 23.

Like their Cobh Ramblers stalemate, City got off to a fast start with a clutch of early chances. Unlike that clash, they didn’t get an early goal. Maguire, Hans Mpongo, and Fitzpatrick all unleashed efforts without finding the target.

There was a significant lull before the next opening on the half-hour. Fitzpatrick cut onto his left for a strike which took a nick as it fizzed over the bar.

Town’s first shot arrived in the 32nd minute. A combination between frontmen Williams and Daragh Murtagh enabled the latter to get off an attempt, which was dragged wide of the far post.

Maguire’s next effort was snuffed out by Taylor McCarthy’s block. Longford closed with some promise as Alex O’Brien skied a free-kick routine into the Shed End and Murtagh was just beaten to a through ball by Conor Brann.

City produced their best chance yet just after half-time. Fitzpatrick intercepted O’Brien’s pass and sent Maguire clear. His blast was padded away by Moore.

Mpongo had the keeper worried with a pair of dipping strikes before the 64th-minute breakthrough.

Greg Bolger’s corner was half-cleared to Darragh Crowley, who was charged down by O’Brien. Kiernan and Cillian Murphy kept the attack alive. The latter’s cross was poked into Maguire’s path, and his deflected shot spun into the far corner.

Maguire almost nodded home a second before teeing up Fitzpatrick, who was left with his head in his hands after lashing into the Shed.

Visiting boss Wayne Groves made a quadruple substitution and two of those linked up for the leveller. The determined Andy Paraschiv drove into the box and whipped a low ball across for Ugbesia to arrive at the back post and drill into the roof of the net.

City went on the hunt for a winner and were granted an 83rd-minute lifeline by the outstretched arm of Ugbesia. Ryan Maher didn’t initially point to the spot before getting word to award the penalty.

After some heated exchanges between both teams caused a three-minute delay, Maguire stepped up. Moore produced a fine low save, but Lyons won the footrace to power in the rebound. Moore’s protests for encroachment were ignored as the centre-back celebrated in front of the City ultras.

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CORK CITY: Conor Brann; Rory Feely, Charlie Lyons, Matthew Kiernan; Josh Fitzpatrick (Harry Nevin 88), Darragh Crowley, Greg Bolger (AJ Bridge 80), Hans Mpongo; Cillian Murphy; Seani Maguire, Ruairí Keating (Matthew Murray 56).

LONGFORD TOWN: Kian Moore; Daniel McKenna, Cole Omorehiomwan, Conor Errity, Taylor McCarthy, Osaze Irhue (Luke O’Brien 89); Seán Moore (Aaron Doran 75), Alex O’Brien; Pharrel Manuel (Kyle Robinson 75); Dean Williams (Andy Paraschiv 75), Daragh Murtagh (Stefan Ugbesia 75).

Referee: Ryan Maher (Offaly).

First Division Results