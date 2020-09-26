BE PART OF THE TEAM

Patrick Horgan hits 0-14 as Glen Rovers hold off battling Erins Own to book Cork senior final spot

A three-point eventual success over Erins Own in tonight’s semi-final.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,613 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5215800
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Glen Rovers 0-22
Erins Own 3-9

THE FAVOURITES GOT there in the end in tonight’s second Cork senior hurling semi-final but Glen Rovers were forced to work furiously hard to overturn a deficit before delivering a traditional pairing in the decider next Sunday.

The predicted outcome arrived with a three-point success for Glen Rovers and sets up a showdown with city rivals Blackrock in the decider. It will be the first time since 1978 that pair of Leeside powerhouses have faced off in pursuit of silverware.

Glen Rovers had to endure a rocky patch as they trailed by five points at the interval, rocked by the concession of early goals and then they were hit by a third Erins Own strike to the net on the cusp of the second-half water break.

Yet with star attacker Patrick Horgan finishing with 0-14 and some important scores registered by David Noonan, Donal Cronin and Simon Kennefick, last year’s finalists were good value for their eventual success. They outscored Erins Own 0-15 to 1-3 in the second half, reflective of their growing dominance with defenders Brian Moylan and Robert Downey providing an excellent launchpad.

Underdogs need something to settle them early in encounter. That arrived for Erins Own in the form of those opening half goals from Maurice O’Carroll and Cian O’Callaghan which had an emboldening impact. Robbie O’Flynn finished with 1-5 for his attacking showing while the likes of Cian O’Connor, James O’Carroll and Kieran ‘Hero’ Murphy ensured the Caherlag-based club never wilted.

They had their share of setbacks though. Shane Murphy was an injury withdrawal during the week while they lost James O’Flynn and Stephen Cronin for similar reasons in the first half. That’s a lot of defensive expertise for a team to have to operate without.

Still O’Carroll’s strike six minutes in, after lovely approach work from Alan Bowen and Eoghan Murphy, and then O’Callaghan’s shot in the 19th minute helped shape a 2-6 to 0-7 interval advantage. Robbie O’Flynn was in dynamic form with his trickery a problem the Glen rearguard managed to partially solve when Robert Downey went over to curb his influence.

 

Glen Rovers shot the first five points of the second half yet still trailed 3-7 to 0-14 when O’Flynn cracked home a third Erins Own goal. Yet with Horgan shooting nine second-half points, seven from placed balls, and the team in general winning the point-scoring battle 8-3 in the final quarter, they were good value for their end success.

A fourth final in six seasons now beckons.

Scorers for Glen Rovers: Patrick Horgan 0-14 (0-10f, 0-1 ’65), David Noonan, Donal Cronin, Simon Kennefick 0-2 each, Dale Tynan, Dean Brosnan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Erins Own: Robbie O’Flynn 1-5 (0-2f), Maurice O’Carroll 1-1, Cian O’Callaghan 1-0, Alan Bowen 0-3 (0-1f), Eoghan Murphy 0-1 (0-1f).

Glen Rovers

1. Cathal Hickey

4. Adam Lynch
2. Stephen McDonnell
3. David Dooling

7. David Noonan
6. Brian Moylan
5. Robert Downey

8. Donal Cronin
9. Adam O’Donovan

10. Dean Brosnan
11. Patrick Horgan
12. Luke Horgan

13. Conor Dorris
14. Simon Kennefick
15. Liam Coughlan

Subs

19. David Cunningham for Dorris (half-time)
21. Mark Dooley for Coughlan (half-time)
23. Dale Tynan for Luke Horgan (42)

Erins Own

1. Shay Bowen

4. Dara Twomey
3. Cormac Dooley
2. Cian O’Connor

7. James O’Carroll
6. James O’Flynn
5. Stephen Cronin

8. Sean Kelly
9. Colm Coakley

10. Kieran Murphy
11. Robbie O’Flynn
12. Maurice O’Carroll

14. Alan Bowen
13. Eoghan Murphy
15. Cian O’Callaghan

Subs

18. Barry Óg Murphy for James O’Flynn (inj) (27)
25. Stephen Horgan for Cronin (inj) (32)
24. Ronan Twomey for Eoghan Murphy (36)
22. Cathal Lenihan for O’Callaghan (38)

Referee: Simon Stokes

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

