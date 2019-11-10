This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Munster senior football latest

Nemo Rangers three points to the good against Newcastlewest in Mallow with the Limerick champions yet to score and in Clare it’s 0-3 apiece between St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay and Rathgormack.

Glen Rovers 1-1 Boris-Ileigh 0-4

Horgan’s goal helps the Cork champions reel in Borris after a fast start.

Leinster senior football latest

Captain Stephen Duffy’s goal helps St Patrick’s go ahead 1-0 to 0-2 against Portlaoise while Garrycastle are in front 1-1 to 0-3 against Ratoath.

We’ll be mainly focusing on the big Connacht football semi-final between Corofin and Ballintubber, plus the Munster hurling semi-final Ballygunner and Patrickswell.

Then our attention will turn to the Dr Crokes vs East Kerry clash in the Kerry fo0tball decider, in addition to Liam Mellows vs St Thomas in the Galway hurling final.

We’ll also have various updates from the rest of the games throughout the day. 

A number of clubs have been forced to withdraw some big names ahead of today’s games.

Brian Murray, Michael Darragh Macauley and Barry O’Driscoll all drop out of the starting teams for their respective sides. 

TV coverage: Ballygunner v Patrickswell is live on TG4 followed by deferred coverage of Corofin-Ballintubber.

Welcome to today’s club GAA liveblog. Here are the games we’ll be keeping an eye on:

Leinster SFC quarter-finals
Garrycastle v Ratoath, Mullingar, 1.30pm
St Patricks v Portlaoise, Aughrim, 1.30pm
Newtown Blues v Ballyboden, Drogheda, 1.30pm
Éire Óg v Sarsfields, Carlow, 2pm

Munster SFC quarter-finals
Nemo Rangers v Newcastlewest, Mallow, 1.30pm
St Josephs Miltown Malbay v Rathgormack, Miltown Malbay, 1.30pm

Munster SHC semi-finals
Borris-Ileigh v Glen Rovers, Semple Stadium, 1.30pm
Ballygunner v Patrickswell, Walsh Park, 1.45pm

Connacht SFC semi-finals
Corofin v Ballintubber, Tuam Stadium, 2pm
Tir Chonaill Gaels v Padraig Pearses, Ruislip, 2pm

Galway SHC final
Liam Mellows v St Thomas, Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm

Kerry SFC final
East Kerry v Dr Crokes, Austin Stack Park, 3pm

Ulster SHC final
Dunloy (Antrim) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 3pm

All-Ireland senior ladies club semi-finals
Mourneabbey v Donaghmoyne, 1pm
Kilkerrin Clonberne v Foxrock Cabinteely, 2pm

