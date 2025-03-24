'Corrigan or Nowhere' wins the day for Antrim as Ulster Council back down

THE ‘CORRIGAN OR NOWHERE’ battle cry has won out for Antrim footballers, after their Ulster championship quarter-final against Armagh was fixed by the Ulster Council back at their home ground of Corrigan Park in west Belfast on 12 April.

The Ulster Council had concerns over the capacity of Corrigan Park to hold what would surely be a bumper crowd with Armagh playing their first championship game since winning the All Ireland. Therefore the game had been fixed for the neutral venue of Páirc Esler in Newry.

At a meeting of the Ulster Competitions Control Committee on Monday night, they reversed that decision, which was welcomed by Antrim manager, Andy McEntee.

“It seems like a decision has been made and it’s nice to have clarity and let’s move on and get ready for the game,” said McEntee at the launch of the Ulster championship at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh city.

“It’s important for everybody. I mean, it’s important, you know, the players have made a stance. They’ve made it very clear, I think they’ve done the right thing. The county board have backed them, which was important too and I’m glad for both of them. And Ulster Council in all fairness to them have seen and probably gauged the room and they’ve come up with what I think is the right decision.”

McEntee said that he wholeheartedly agreed with the stance of the Saffron footballers.

“I absolutely admire what they, you know, I agree with them. It’s easier, a little bit easier to admire them when you agree with them. But I agreed with the stance that they took and once you make that stance, you’ve got to stick with it, regardless of the consequences,” McEntee said.

“And there were potential serious consequences, I mean, not alone in the Ulster Championship, but from what I’m led to believe, maybe Tailteann Cup as well (as possible exclusion from the tournament was a mooted punishment).

“So, that would have been a big setback for this group. But they were prepared to take that on the chin because they felt they had right on their side. I do think they had right on their side.”

He believes that it will not add any further motivation to the Antrim team.

“If you’re not motivated to play the All-Ireland Champions in your own backyard, well, then there’s something wrong,” McEntee said.

“So, there’s no need for any extra motivation. If anything, it might give Armagh a bit of extra motivation. But, no, I mean, we have all the motivation we need and it’s an opportunity and it’s an honour to be playing the All-Ireland Champions, as I say, in your own backyard, and it’s something that the vast majority, I don’t think any of our players have had that opportunity before.”

Veteran Antrim player Paddy McBride was also at the Ulster launch and insisted the stance the players took was not unduly occupying their minds.

“Because the league was finished yesterday, it hasn’t been a distraction at all. From the outside you might have thought it could be, but where a match is going to be in a month, cannot distract you from what you are doing that day.”

He continued, “It hasn’t been a distraction at all because we knew that after the league we will know if it is played where it was supposed to be.

“If anything it is exciting for us. The game being in Corrigan, the game is not just about being there, it’s the principal, the effect it is going to have on the local kids.”