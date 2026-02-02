Crystal Palace sign Larsen in club-recrd €55m deal, Mateta move to Milan falls through

CRYSTAL PALACE HAVE completed the club-record signing of Norway forward Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves.

Strand Larsen has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract and moves to Selhurst Park in a package worth €55million, Press Association understands.

Palace made a move for Strand Larsen after they granted Jean-Philippe Mateta’s wish to leave the club in this winter transfer window.

Mateta’s proposed deadline-day switch to Serie A giants AC Milan has since fallen through, but it failed to stop Palace’s pursuit of Strand Larsen and they will pay an initial €49.8m with a further amount included in add-ons.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (file photo).

Strand Larsen scored 14 goals for Wolves in the 2024-25 campaign to help steer them clear of relegation concerns and will aim to do the same at Palace, who are without a win in 12 matches in all competitions.

Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We’re delighted that Jorgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park.

“I’m sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come.”

Strand Larsen, 25, added: “I’m really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time now.

“I’m here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club.”