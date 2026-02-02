CRYSTAL PALACE HAVE completed the club-record signing of Norway forward Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves.
Strand Larsen has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract and moves to Selhurst Park in a package worth €55million, Press Association understands.
Palace made a move for Strand Larsen after they granted Jean-Philippe Mateta’s wish to leave the club in this winter transfer window.
Advertisement
Mateta’s proposed deadline-day switch to Serie A giants AC Milan has since fallen through, but it failed to stop Palace’s pursuit of Strand Larsen and they will pay an initial €49.8m with a further amount included in add-ons.
Jean-Philippe Mateta (file photo).
Strand Larsen scored 14 goals for Wolves in the 2024-25 campaign to help steer them clear of relegation concerns and will aim to do the same at Palace, who are without a win in 12 matches in all competitions.
Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We’re delighted that Jorgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park.
“I’m sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come.”
Strand Larsen, 25, added: “I’m really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time now.
“I’m here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Crystal Palace sign Larsen in club-recrd €55m deal, Mateta move to Milan falls through
CRYSTAL PALACE HAVE completed the club-record signing of Norway forward Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves.
Strand Larsen has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract and moves to Selhurst Park in a package worth €55million, Press Association understands.
Palace made a move for Strand Larsen after they granted Jean-Philippe Mateta’s wish to leave the club in this winter transfer window.
Mateta’s proposed deadline-day switch to Serie A giants AC Milan has since fallen through, but it failed to stop Palace’s pursuit of Strand Larsen and they will pay an initial €49.8m with a further amount included in add-ons.
Jean-Philippe Mateta (file photo).
Strand Larsen scored 14 goals for Wolves in the 2024-25 campaign to help steer them clear of relegation concerns and will aim to do the same at Palace, who are without a win in 12 matches in all competitions.
Palace chairman Steve Parish said: “We’re delighted that Jorgen has chosen to continue his impressive journey with us and look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park.
“I’m sure he will prove himself a valuable asset for years to come.”
Strand Larsen, 25, added: “I’m really excited to come to Crystal Palace. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time now.
“I’m here to bring energy and goals, and to try to do my best for the club.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Crystal Palace Deadline Day Mateta Premier League Soccer