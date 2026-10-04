Cuala knock out Dublin and Leinster champions Ballyboden at semi-final stage

Cuala 0-21

Ballyboden St-Enda’s 0-17

Paul Keane reports from Parnell Park

A POINT DOWN with five minutes to go at Parnell Park, it looked as if painful history was set to repeat itself for Cuala.

The Dalkey side came up short against Ballyboden St Endas at the semi-final stage in 2025, and were in danger of a similar outcome this time.

But five Cuala points without response in the closing minutes turned a sticky situation into a hugely significant win, gaining a little bit of revenge for last year’s defeat and, more importantly, securing a county SFC final berth.

Cuala were All-Ireland champions as recently as early 2025, but it will still be just a third county final appearance when they face Castleknock in a fortnight.

With Ciarán Kilkenny in quarterback mode on Saturday evening, also at Parnell Park, Castleknock came from five points down with 20 minutes to see off Thomas Davis 0-26 to 3-12.

In all, the Somerton outfit outscored Tallaght side Thomas Davis by 0-12 to 0-2 in the closing third of the game.

Substitutes played a key role for Castleknock, with Ger McDermottroe firing five points during that late blitzkrieg and two more coming from Cian Boyle.

Former Mayo underage star Shairoze Akram played a leading role too for Castleknock, whose last final was a decade ago when they lost to St Vincents.

They will be underdogs again as Cuala possess vital experience and a panel to die for.

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Aside from Con O’Callaghan, who was well held overall by Ballyboden’s Cathal Flaherty and managed just a single two-pointer from open play, they have the likes of Mick Fitzsimons and current Dublin players Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Eoin Kennedy and Charlie McMorrow in their ranks. County man Niall O’Callaghan, Con’s brother, also came on for a rare appearance following injury and scored a point.

Ballyboden, the holders and reigning Leinster champions, played with the stiff wind initially and clearly felt they needed to capitalise with shots from outside the arc.

They took seven attempts for two-point scores in the opening half but converted just one, a beauty from Céin D’Arcy in the sixth minute.

And with Cuala finishing the first half strongly, with five points in a row, they deserved their 0-9 to 0-6 lead at the interval.

But things turned sharply in the third quarter when ‘Boden finally found their range.

The men in blue and white stripes moved into a 0-15 to 0-14 lead with 51 minutes on the clock – it was mainly down to the success of their press on the Cuala kick-out.

Remarkably, Cuala goalkeeper Darragh O’Dowd failed to find a red jersey with his first eight kick-outs of the second half, allowing ‘Boden to launch attack after attack.

Dublin senior Ross McGarry, Antrim’s Peter Healy and Daire Sweeney all helped themselves to points for ‘Boden, who appeared to have placed themselves in pole position.

But as Cuala finally got a handle on their own kick-outs, they gained a vital foothold. A Kennedy two-pointer in the 46th minute was noteworthy too, and the sides were level on five occasions between the 44th and 53rd minutes.

Cuala saved a strong kick for the last few minutes, and now it was time for them to lay waste to the ‘Boden kick-out. At one stage, ‘Boden goalkeeper Hugh O’Sullivan failed to get four kick-outs away in a row, and Cuala took full advantage, turning all of the possessions into those late five points in a row.

Cuala scorers: Cillian Dunne 0-4, Eoin Kennedy 0-4 (1 tp), Con O’Callaghan 0-3 (1 tp, 0-1f), Conor O’Brien 0-3, Jamie Conroy 0-2, Eoghan O’Callaghan 0-1, Conor Groarke 0-1, Niall O’Callaghan 0-1, David O’Dowd 0-1, Charlie McMorrow 0-1.

Ballyboden St Endas scorers: Daire Sweeney 0-6 (0-3f), Colm Basquel 0-4 (1 tp), Céin D’Arcy 0-2 (1 tp), Ryan O’Dwyer 0-2, Ross McGarry 0-1, Peter Healy 0-1, Ryan Basquel 0-1.

CUALA

1. Darragh O’Dowd

2. Danny Conroy

3. Michael Fitzsimons

4. Eoghan O’Callaghan

5. Eoin Kennedy

6. Charlie McMorrow

7. David O’Dowd

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne

9. Peter Duffy

10. Cillian Dunne

11. Cal Doran

17. Dan O’Sullivan

13. Conor O’Brien

14. Con O’Callaghan

15. Jamie Conroy

SUBS

19. Niall O’Callaghan for Conroy (42)

23. Conor Groarke for O’Sullivan (42)

18. Daniel Drummond for Danny Conroy (64)

BALLYBODEN ST ENDAS

1. Hugh O’Sullivan

3. Shane Clayton

2. Brian Bobbett

4. Cathal Flaherty

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7. Harry Donaghy

6. Peter Healy

5. James Holland

8. Céin Darcy

9. Aran Waters

10. Ryan O’Dwyer

27. Ciarán Duggan

12. Ross McGarry

13. Ryan Basquel

11. Colm Basquel

15. Daire Sweeney

SUBS

21. Paddy Curry for Duggan (h/t)

14. James Madden for Waters (h/t)

Referee: Séamus Farrelly.