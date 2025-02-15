'I was like a stray dog' - Damien Duff hails players' performance after Tolka powercut

DAMIEN DUFF SAID he ended up walking around Tolka Park “like a stray dog” during the power cut that threatened to force the abandonment of his side’s impressive defence of the Premier Division title.

A blown fuse box just after the half-time whistle led to one hour of darkness, and it took a major slice of good fortune to ensure ESB technicians from nearby South Lotts Road arrived in time to fix the issue.

One Shelbourne supporter in the Riverside Stand who works for the ESB was despatched across the pitch by fellow supporters to identify the problem below the Main Stand.

As officials worked frantically to identify the issue, the fan in question was able to determine what was required within two minutes. He was then able to ring the local on-call ESB unit directly.

Duff also spoke to the supporter and praised him for coming to the rescue on a video call after the 3-1 win over Derry City.

The Shels boss insisted that “common sense needed to prevail” to avoid an abandonment during the 45-minute delay after the usual half-time break concluded.

Duff’s side has raced into that two-goal advantage in the opening period.

Tolka Park during the powercut. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“It was just about staying calm. We gave our half-time team talk not knowing if the lights were still on or off, they were obviously off, energy and emotion are obviously going to dip in the changing room, but you can still stay focused, little things, lads starting to turn on their phones and taking their eye off the ball in the game, where they are at, I had to nip that in the bud,” Duff said.

While Derry boss Tiernan Lynch cited that his “ultimate concern was just the safety of the players but we’re not going to look for excuses or make excuses,” Duff stressed that it was right not to call off a game that was also being shown live on television.

Virgin Media switched to coverage of the 0-0 draw between St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United during the delay before returning to events in Drumcondra.

“I ended up wandering around Tolka Park like a stray dog, I went out on the pitch, you wouldn’t have seen me, I was down in the corridors, the time was about having chats to the relevant people as certain people within the stadium were trying to get the game called off, sharpish.

“Come on, common sense needed to prevail, and it did, the league dealt with it brilliantly, by taking the 45…. call it off after 20 minutes of the lights being off would have been absolutely ridiculous. So, we stayed calm in the chaos, and common sense came to the fore.

“We gave our team talk as normal. If I chatted for 45 minutes up there, I don’t think they’d come back out, they’d be f***ing asleep. We went out, I wouldn’t usually get involved in the warm-up, but I just wanted them to hear my voice and feel my energy.”

Duff was delighted with strikers Sean Boyd and Mipo Odubeko, and even though the latter was unable to convert four good chances in the second half, the manager cited his “elite mentality” as reason to be confident that goals will come.

His forward partner scored one sublime opportunistic effort from 40 yards before converting a penalty after winning the spot kick himself.

“He was good but he can be better. He’s in a good, good place in his private life and on the pitch as well he looks bloody good, he looks fit and strong, and long may it continue,” Duff said of Boyd, before an overall assessment of the impressive display from his team.

“Outstanding, I liked the real edge that we had, something that I questioned of them, have they lost their edge and their hunger, what are they prepared to do to go again?

“I have questioned them privately, and in public, that’s what I do and I am very proud of them as I saw a hunger and an edge, but it’s one game, there is a bloody long way to go.”

Derry's Tiernan Lynch. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Lynch was stressing that same message about the road ahead, admitting that he hopes to bring in one new defender before the transfer window closes next week.

Four of his new signings – Shane Ferguson, Carl Winchester, Dom Thomas and Liam Boyce – over the winter started this defeat with another – Gavin Whyte – coming off the bench.

“We knew this was always going to be a process, it wasn’t going to be a flick of the switch, that you put all of these players together and all of a sudden you’re a top, top team,” Lynch, who replaced Ruaidhrí Higgins in the days after November’s FAI Cup final defeat, said.

“There are way more positives in this team than negatives but the negatives that there was hurt us, with the goals that we conceded. We’ll take this chin, dust ourselves down, won’t shy away from anything and go again.

“I’d love to be able to tell you that in two weeks we’ll be the dog’s balls but you just don’t know. The things we’re doing every day I’m really pleased with, and I think you saw signs of how good this team can be and will be.”