'You could say it’s the impossible job' - Damien Duff on FAI search for new Chief Football Officer

DAMIEN DUFF SAYS it would be “small minded” of the FAI to only consider an Irish person, or someone previously involved in football in this country, as Marc Canham’s replacement.

The chief football officer confirmed his resignation this week, with a handover period to find his successor taking place over the next few months.

Duff suggested that whoever gets it will be taking on an almost “impossible job”, and the Republic of Ireland centurion insisted that the association cannot close the door on applicants from abroad.

“You could say it’s the impossible job. I don’t know. I’ve never name checked Marc [Canham] in the past, I’ve been critical but I’ve never been critical of the man. It’s a hell of a role, nobody had stood up to the plate yet, who’s going to do it next? I don’t know?” Duff said, before being asked if that person needed to be Irish or someone with previous experience of the game in this country.

“I think that’s pretty small minded. Yeah, they understand the lay of the land here, which I don’t think, maybe, previous people have, but it’s too small minded to say that some brilliant, amazing person from another country can’t do the gig.

“I honestly, hand on my heart, don’t know who will get the role and I utterly do not care. This is the priority,” he said, pointing to the Shelbourne crest on his jacket. “End of story. I’m hoarse from fighting, fighting, fighting. I’m not interested anymore, I’m just going to fight for my club. That’s it.”

Duff’s thoughts on the current state of play at the FAI came after his Shels side drew 2-2 with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium last night.

The champions fell behind to Matt Healy’s first-half goal before strikes from substitute Ali Coote and striker Mipo Odubeko put them in the ascendancy.

They were unable to hold on, though, and Daniel Cleary’s equaliser for Rovers earned a draw. It was the third 2-2 draw in a row for Shels, the first time since Duff took charge that they have conceded more than one goal in three successive games.

Conversely, it’s only the second time under Duff that they’ve scored more than once in three Premier Division games in a row – the only other sequence coming in March last year.

“So here, it’s a stat, forget about not being proud of it, it’s costing us points. The last week gave us a chance to pull away and we haven’t, we’re still in the mix and as long as we defend like that we’ll stay in the mix,” Duff said.

Just three points separate league leaders Drogheda United with Derry City in seventh place. Shels are fifth, bunched on 19 points with Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic while John Caulfield’s Galway United are only off the top in second spot due to goal difference.

A resurgent Bohemians, who snatched a stunning 2-1 win over St Pat’s in injury time last night, have now won four of their last five. Their six victories in total is now more than anyone else in the top flight.

“I asked our guys there, well, I told them, I think we are capable [of pulling away] if we close the gap on the mistakes that’s costing us goals because as bizarre as it sounds, I think we look a good team, a better team maybe than last year, but that’s football for you.

“That’s why you write about it and I’m trying to figure it out. Last year, probably a lesser team, but probably seeing out these games.”

Duff explained that he went straight down the tunnel at full time because he “was shouting and screaming all night and I like to calm my thoughts”, and that a draw was not good enough.

“Not at Shelbourne Football Club when we’re 2-1 up. So, no. The lads responded, we got our noses in front, I’m not sure how many outright chances they had, I know they had a couple of counter-attacks.

“Obviously guys aren’t in there high-fiving, celebrating the draw. They might have in year one but they’re incredibly disappointed, they thought they would go on and win the game.

“I’m sick of saying it, teams beat each other, there’s draws, it’s very tight. It’s brilliant for the neutral, brilliant for the clubs involved.

“But all I’ll look at is ourselves. Nine points in a week on offer, three brilliant football performances but we conceded six goals and only come out with three points. So, I’ll just have to look at it.”