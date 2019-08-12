This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

United new boy James vows more to come after ‘pure emotion’ of dream debut goal

The 21-year-old enjoyed the perfect start to his Premier League career after netting against Chelsea – and it meant so much.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Aug 2019, 3:30 PM
8 minutes ago 325 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4762672
James: 'To score here is a dream come true'.
James: 'To score here is a dream come true'.
James: 'To score here is a dream come true'.

DANIEL JAMES HAS vowed that there is more to come from him after seeing a “dream come true” by netting on his Manchester United debut against Chelsea.

The Wales international stepped off the bench against the Blues to put the seal on a 4-0 win for the Red Devils.

He was acquired by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the summer with one eye on the future, with the 21-year-old considered to be a rough diamond.

There are, however, qualities in his game, such as blistering pace and boundless energy, which should allow him to make an immediate impact on a Premier League stage.

James believes he can deliver on expectations, telling United’s official website when asked if he can build on his impressive opening day cameo at Old Trafford: “Yeah, definitely.

“I didn’t start but that was not something I was gutted about. I just had to be ready to come on and I think everybody played a part in the win.

“To come on, I played on the right and on the left. I enjoy them both as much as each other.

“I knew the counterattacks were going to come, so it was just about being in the right place at the right time. Thankfully I was. I know the deflection was a bit lucky, but it paid off for me.”

James looked to have seen a late opportunity pass him by when he delayed getting a shot away against Chelsea, but found the back of the net with the aid of a deflection.

He added on an emotional contribution, after which he pointed to the sky in tribute to his late father, Kevin, who died just days before James completed his move to United:

As I took the touch, some people would say it is a dummy. But the ball got away from me a bit, thankfully I think the defender would have blocked it without that… but as soon as I struck it, the ball went into the back of the net and was pure emotion for me. I am delighted.

Solskjaer had no qualms about throwing James in during the first round of fixtures for 2019-20, with James conceding that the efforts of others made it easier for him to be eased into top-flight action.

“I was feeling excited,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I was nervous.  I was coming on when we were 3-0 up so it was just about going on there and enjoying myself, showing people why I am here. That is what it was.

“At 3-0 we were always going to have counter attacks and that suits my game a lot. To come on and to score, you couldn’t write it.”

Pressed on whether a first taste of competitive action at the Theatre of Dreams had lived up to expectations, the promising winger added: “It lived up to my expectations, definitely.

“The atmosphere when I came on was amazing. I think the fans were amazing. They stuck with us throughout.

“It has been shown everywhere we went on pre-seasons, the fans have been amazing and then again here. To score here is a dream come true.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie