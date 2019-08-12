United new boy James vows more to come after ‘pure emotion’ of dream debut goal

DANIEL JAMES HAS vowed that there is more to come from him after seeing a “dream come true” by netting on his Manchester United debut against Chelsea.

The Wales international stepped off the bench against the Blues to put the seal on a 4-0 win for the Red Devils.

He was acquired by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the summer with one eye on the future, with the 21-year-old considered to be a rough diamond.

There are, however, qualities in his game, such as blistering pace and boundless energy, which should allow him to make an immediate impact on a Premier League stage.

James believes he can deliver on expectations, telling United’s official website when asked if he can build on his impressive opening day cameo at Old Trafford: “Yeah, definitely.

“I didn’t start but that was not something I was gutted about. I just had to be ready to come on and I think everybody played a part in the win.

“To come on, I played on the right and on the left. I enjoy them both as much as each other.

“I knew the counterattacks were going to come, so it was just about being in the right place at the right time. Thankfully I was. I know the deflection was a bit lucky, but it paid off for me.”

James looked to have seen a late opportunity pass him by when he delayed getting a shot away against Chelsea, but found the back of the net with the aid of a deflection.

An emotional @Daniel_James_97 talks about making his family proud on his Manchester United debut @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/g2croQHS7D — utdreport (@utdreport) August 11, 2019

He added on an emotional contribution, after which he pointed to the sky in tribute to his late father, Kevin, who died just days before James completed his move to United:

As I took the touch, some people would say it is a dummy. But the ball got away from me a bit, thankfully I think the defender would have blocked it without that… but as soon as I struck it, the ball went into the back of the net and was pure emotion for me. I am delighted.

Solskjaer had no qualms about throwing James in during the first round of fixtures for 2019-20, with James conceding that the efforts of others made it easier for him to be eased into top-flight action.

“I was feeling excited,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I was nervous. I was coming on when we were 3-0 up so it was just about going on there and enjoying myself, showing people why I am here. That is what it was.

“At 3-0 we were always going to have counter attacks and that suits my game a lot. To come on and to score, you couldn’t write it.”

This is my favourite video of the day. Just look at how much it means to Daniel James and the whole lads understand the situation. Absolutely class, I love this. pic.twitter.com/tgScLKksz3 — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) August 11, 2019

Pressed on whether a first taste of competitive action at the Theatre of Dreams had lived up to expectations, the promising winger added: “It lived up to my expectations, definitely.

“The atmosphere when I came on was amazing. I think the fans were amazing. They stuck with us throughout.

“It has been shown everywhere we went on pre-seasons, the fans have been amazing and then again here. To score here is a dream come true.”

