Cork City goalkeeper seals move to League One Fleetwood Town

CORK CITY GOALKEEPER David Harrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal which runs until the summer of 2026.

Harrington made his City debut in 2021 and went on to make 33 senior appearances for the club, earning a place on the PFAI First Division Team of the Year in 2022.

He explained that Fleetwood manager Scott Brown’s enthusiasm was instrumental in sealing the move.

“When I came over and I was shown around, he was really keen with me and said he wanted to get me in as soon as possible,” Harrington told the club website of his meeting with the former Celtic legend.

“He’s watched my games, and he was impressed.

Just chatting to him, he sold me the club, said it’s a really good place to be, a really good environment, really good people around the club.

“Me and my dad came over, and what the club did for me and my old man, they really couldn’t have done much more, and that was a big factor in why I chose to come here as well.”

Fleetwood host QPR in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, but Harrington will have to wait for first-team involvement as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Cork City boss Colin Healy paid tribute to the departing stopper.

“David is another academy graduate who has done very well for us since he came into the first team,” Healy said.

“He is now moving on to the next step of his career and we thank him for his service to the club and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”