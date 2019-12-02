Two Irish jockeys slapped with lengthy bans after testing positive for cocaine

IRISH JOCKEYS DAVID Simmonson and Cian Cullinan have been handed lengthy suspensions for taking illegal drugs earlier this year, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has confirmed.

Kildare flat jockey Simmonson was suspended for two years following a positive test for cocaine and cannabis following a meeting at Tipperary on 11 August.

Cullinan has been hit with a four-year ban after traces of cocaine were found in a drugs test at Listowel on 10 September, which will subject to a review within 12 months.

Senior IHRB medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh has praised how Simmonson completed a rehabilitation programme, while the IRHB Referrals Committee said he showed a willingness to deal with his issues prior to and following the positive test.

Simmonson’s efforts to address matters before the doping test needed to be reflected in their penalty, they agreed.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board added that “in view of the exceptional circumstances and the mitigating factors, they agreed that they would review the matter again within one year should Mr. Simmonson wish to reapply to the Committee for a review of the suspension.”

“They agreed that at any future hearing they would consider the issue of a partial suspension of the penalty from 11th August 2020 subject to evidence of Mr. Simmonson’s positive engagement with medical and associated matters between now and then.”

A third jockey, Liam Quinlan, has also been banned for his failure to submit to a doping control test at Galway on 2 August 2019. Personal issues were at play for Quinlan’s failure to do so, according to Pugh.

The Referrals Committee said the imposition of a penalty will be delayed until next year pending receipt of further reports.

