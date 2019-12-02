This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 2 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two Irish jockeys slapped with lengthy bans after testing positive for cocaine

David Simmonson and Cian Cullinan have been sanctioned.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Dec 2019, 11:04 PM
36 minutes ago 4,640 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4915362
David Simmonson.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
David Simmonson.
David Simmonson.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

IRISH JOCKEYS DAVID Simmonson and Cian Cullinan have been handed lengthy suspensions for taking illegal drugs earlier this year, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board has confirmed.

Kildare flat jockey Simmonson was suspended for two years following a positive test for cocaine and cannabis following a meeting at Tipperary on 11 August.

Cullinan has been hit with a four-year ban after traces of cocaine were found in a drugs test at Listowel on 10 September, which will subject to a review within 12 months.

Senior IHRB medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh has praised how Simmonson completed a rehabilitation programme, while the IRHB Referrals Committee said he showed a willingness to deal with his issues prior to and following the positive test.

Simmonson’s efforts to address matters before the doping test needed to be reflected in their penalty, they agreed.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board added that “in view of the exceptional circumstances and the mitigating factors, they agreed that they would review the matter again within one year should Mr. Simmonson wish to reapply to the Committee for a review of the suspension.”

“They agreed that at any future hearing they would consider the issue of a partial suspension of the penalty from 11th August 2020 subject to evidence of Mr. Simmonson’s positive engagement with medical and associated matters between now and then.”

A third jockey, Liam Quinlan, has also been banned for his failure to submit to a doping control test at Galway on 2 August 2019. Personal issues were at play for Quinlan’s failure to do so, according to Pugh.

The Referrals Committee said the imposition of a penalty will be delayed until next year pending receipt of further reports.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie