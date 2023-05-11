Ireland star Jason Knight facing uncertain future despite contract extension

Updated at 10.49

DERBY COUNTY on Wednesday confirmed that the club have activated an extension in Jason Knight’s contract, however, the Ireland international is still facing an uncertain future.

The Rams endured a disappointing end to the League One season, as they just missed out on a place in the playoffs following a 1-0 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday.

Derby were widely expected to trigger the one-year extension in Knight’s contract, with manager Paul Warne highly complimentary of the player’s performances over the course of this season.

However, this latest development is unlikely to put an end to speculation surrounding the future of the 22-year-old, who passed the 150-appearance mark back in February.

Knight will likely be keen to play at a higher level than League One, as he seeks to retain his place in the Ireland team.

News that Derby’s transfer embargo owing to financial issues is finally being lifted after two years ostensibly enhances the likelihood of Knight’s departure.

“If I sell Jason Knight or anybody, I can’t spend it,” Warne told reporters in January when the embargo was still in place and the club were only allowed to recruit free agents and loan players.

The former Cabinteely youngster is not the only player facing an uncertain future — ex-Ireland international David McGoldrick, who scored 22 goals and finished third in the League One scoring charts, is currently in discussions with the club as his contract is set to expire next month.

Ireland international Conor Hourihane and Ireland U21 international Eiran Cashin were both among the players the club confirmed as under contract for next season, while James Chester, Richard Stearman and Curtis Davies are set to leave having not been offered new terms.

Ireland underage international Tony Springett will return to Norwich after making 10 appearances in League One for Warne’s side.

There was bad news, meanwhile, for Irish youngsters Cian Kelly-Caprani and Olamide Ibrahim, as they are among a contingent of players that have not been offered a new deal by the club, though Ireland underage international George Nunn remains under contract.

In other transfer news, Athlone-born striker Dylan Gavin is on the lookout for a new club after confirming on Twitter that he has left Charlton, while Ireland U21 international Sean Roughan is in negotiations with Lincoln as his current deal is set to expire.

Paudie O’Connor, Danny Mandroiu, Oisin Gallagher and Dylan Duffy are all under contract next season with Mark Kennedy’s League One side, while Olamide Shodipo will return to parent club QPR.

Finally, Ireland international and former Dundalk player Daryl Horgan is set to become a free agent after Wycombe announced his impending departure.