'One of Mayo's finest servants' and 'the ultimate pro' - tributes paid to retiring Vaughan

'One of the very best': Donal Vaughan.

TRIBUTES AND WELL wishes have been pouring in since Mayo veteran Donal Vaughan announced his retirement from inter-county football yesterday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have come to the decision that the time is now right to hang up my boots,” the 32-year-old wrote in a heartfelt statement issued to The Irish Examiner. “It has been an honour and a privilege to wear the green and red with pride.”

Vaughan enjoyed a colourful 12-year inter-county career, starting in five All-Ireland senior finals though he missed out on a sixth in 2020 after an injury-hampered season.

The Castlebar Mitchels clubman, having transferred from his native Ballinrobe, has been ever-present for Mayo since making his debut against Derry in the 2009 National League — and has been central to the Green and Red establishing themselves as a consistent championship force over the last decade or so.

An extremely versatile player but best known for his powerful centre-half back displays, Vaughan amassed 117 appearances — 58 of those championship ones beginning in New York in ’09 and culminating in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin — and scored 3-41 through his career.

He finishes up with seven Connacht titles, one National League medal and several All-Star nominations, along with two U21 provincial honours from 2008 and 2009.

Chairman of Mayo GAA, Liam Moffatt, led the tributes last night, with many former team-mates, friends, mentors and opponents echoing his words.

“On behalf of Mayo GAA I would like to thank Donal for his outstanding commitment to Mayo GAA over the last 12 years,” Moffatt said.

Donal delivered so many outstanding performances and did so as the consummate team player.

“He endeavoured to improve himself on and off the pitch and his drive and positive approach made him a cornerstone of a hugely competitive Mayo team.

“Finally I would like to wish Donal and his family all the best in 2021 and beyond.”

Alan Dillon

A fantastic footballer, ambassador and role model, who has given so much to the Mayo jersey. Congrats on a great career and all the best in retirement. @VaughanShoes https://t.co/39t9bJkG2o — Alan Dillon (@Alan_Dillon) January 3, 2021

Aidan O’Shea

Serious Innings by Shoe. Brilliant Teammate and Player! Some sight in full flight! 💨💨💨 https://t.co/FCIqRCKYnO — Aidan O'Shea (@AIDOXI) January 3, 2021

Andy Moran

One of the very best @VaughanShoes. Serious teammate off the field. On the field I believe he started every Semi Final and Final Mayo got to between 2011 - 2019. Some milage-Some going. Serious player and a big loss to the @MayoGAA changing room.Thanks 👞https://t.co/viq2YSMu2k — Andy Moran (@andypmoran) January 3, 2021

David Drake

Superb service to the Mayo jersey. A fantastic player, an ideal teammate and one of the nicest men you could know. Enjoy the extra free time ‘Shoes’ @VaughanShoes https://t.co/MD75UPqFvo — David Drake (@DavidDrake7) January 3, 2021

Conor Mortimer

@VaughanShoes was the ultimate pro. Did absolutely everything to give himself the best chance to play at the top level. From diet to lifting in the gym and on to skill sets pitch style. Enjoy the rest bud and be proud of all you achieved. 🍎🍏 mayo #truck — Conor.mortimer (😷)⚽️ (@Conmort) January 3, 2021

Ballinrobe GAA

Donal was a great servant to @MayoGAA for many years and still has many more years to offer @MitchelsGaa Best of luck in your retirement from Inter-County football from so in @ballinrobegaa https://t.co/qyPDOxIV8z — Ballinrobe GAA (@ballinrobegaa) January 3, 2021

Castlebar Mitchels GAA

All at @MitchelsGaa show their appreciation of the stellar service which Donal Vaughan has given to @MayoGAA over the last 12 years.



We wish him well on his retirement from inter county football and we look forward to seeing him in the Mitchels colours over the coming years. pic.twitter.com/a7exg5KGd0 — Castlebar Mitchels GAA (@MitchelsGaa) January 3, 2021

West Mayo GAA

Best wishes to one of Mayo’s finest servants Donal Vaughan @VaughanShoes, the man gave his all whenever he pulled on the green & red, @Westmayogaa wish you all the best for the future & thank you for your service to your county @MayoGAA #warrior — West Mayo Gaa (@Westmayogaa) January 3, 2021

Tommy Bowe

@VaughanShoes all the very best in retirement Donie. Been some career, congratulations! Catch ya soon in Castlebar 👍🏼 — Tommy Bowe (@TommyBowe) January 3, 2021

Emlyn Mulligan

Great servant surely, enjoy retirement 👏🏻 — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) January 3, 2021

Ballinrobe Community School

Best of luck from all #brobesch to our past pupil, Donal Vaughan on his retirement from intercounty football, an example for all young footballers to follow and one of #mayogaa finest. A warrior on the pitch and a generous supporter of our school off it. Ballinrobe CS. — Ballinrobe CS (@brobesch) January 3, 2021

Liam Horan

Best of luck in retirement to my townie @VaughanShoes. Only like u yesterday he was a bright eyed kid. He gave it absolutely everything and can retire with his head held high. He's already a leading innovator in business, next phase will be fascinating. #mayogaa #gaa — Liam Horan (@HoranLiam) January 3, 2021

Kevin Keane

What a servant to the Mayo jersey. Always loved a challenge and always had your back. Was a pleasure to play alongside and have you as a teammate. Enjoy the down time Shoe @VaughanShoes 💚❤️ https://t.co/P69o7msNY7 — Kevin Keane (@kevkeane3) January 3, 2021

Michael Conroy

Super player and even better-teammate. Congrats on a brilliant career DV. @VaughanShoes https://t.co/ThOEsyHUIO — Michael conroy (@ConroyMickey) January 3, 2021

