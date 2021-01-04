BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 4°C Monday 4 January 2021
Advertisement

'One of Mayo's finest servants' and 'the ultimate pro' - tributes paid to retiring Vaughan

The 32-year-old called time on his inter-county football career yesterday.

By Emma Duffy Monday 4 Jan 2021, 9:25 AM
26 minutes ago 449 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5315398
'One of the very best': Donal Vaughan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
'One of the very best': Donal Vaughan.
'One of the very best': Donal Vaughan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TRIBUTES AND WELL wishes have been pouring in since Mayo veteran Donal Vaughan announced his retirement from inter-county football yesterday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have come to the decision that the time is now right to hang up my boots,” the 32-year-old wrote in a heartfelt statement issued to The Irish Examiner. “It has been an honour and a privilege to wear the green and red with pride.”

Vaughan enjoyed a colourful 12-year inter-county career, starting in five All-Ireland senior finals though he missed out on a sixth in 2020 after an injury-hampered season. 

The Castlebar Mitchels clubman, having transferred from his native Ballinrobe, has been ever-present for Mayo since making his debut against Derry in the 2009 National League — and has been central to the Green and Red establishing themselves as a consistent championship force over the last decade or so.

An extremely versatile player but best known for his powerful centre-half back displays, Vaughan amassed 117 appearances — 58 of those championship ones beginning in New York in ’09 and culminating in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin — and scored 3-41 through his career.

He finishes up with seven Connacht titles, one National League medal and several All-Star nominations, along with two U21 provincial honours from 2008 and 2009.

Chairman of Mayo GAA, Liam Moffatt, led the tributes last night, with many former team-mates, friends, mentors and opponents echoing his words.

“On behalf of Mayo GAA I would like to thank Donal for his outstanding commitment to Mayo GAA over the last 12 years,” Moffatt said.

Donal delivered so many outstanding performances and did so as the consummate team player.

“He endeavoured to improve himself on and off the pitch and his drive and positive approach made him a cornerstone of a hugely competitive Mayo team.

“Finally I would like to wish Donal and his family all the best in 2021 and beyond.”

Alan Dillon

Aidan O’Shea

Andy Moran

David Drake

Conor Mortimer

Ballinrobe GAA

Castlebar Mitchels GAA

West Mayo GAA

Tommy Bowe

Emlyn Mulligan

Ballinrobe Community School

Liam Horan

Kevin Keane 

Michael Conroy

Design2resize

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling. 

Join The42

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie