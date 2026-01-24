Malone goal helps Donegal grab victory in Croke Park against Dublin

Donegal 1-20

Dublin 0-20

SIX MONTHS AFTER falling short in the All-Ireland final, Donegal have returned to Croke Park and returned to winning ways.

Inspired by Michael Langan, the freshly crowned McKenna Cup champions led virtually from pillar to post to launch their campaign with a significant win. Langan was a late addition to the lineup but showed his class with six points, all of which came in the second-half.

Goalkeeper Gavin Mulreany drilled over a pair of two-pointers while Shea Malone crowned his league debut with a goal.

There were cameos too from Conor O’Donnell and Caolan McGonagle, the latter making his 100th appearance in green and gold.

Boss Jim McGuinness went with seven of his lineup from last July’s All-Ireland decider – so Donegal can still get significantly stronger. Michael Murphy, Ciaran Thompson, Shaun Patton, Oisin Gallen and the retired Paddy McBrearty were all notable by their absence.

Dublin too were understrength, without star names like Ciaran Kilkenny, Colm Basquel, Theo Clancy and Cormac Costello.

New manager Ger Brennan handed out four full league debuts while Páidí White also got his first taste of league football as a substitute.

Dublin's Ger Brennan and Stephen Cluxton. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The Sky Blues never really looked like winning though did cut the cap to just three points at full-time with a strong second-half performance.

Substitutes contributed eight points between them with Luke Breathnach registering five of them. Conor Tyrrell and Sean Bugler proved influential when they came on too but it still ended in defeat.

Dublin will aim to pick up a first win when they travel to Mayo next weekend while Donegal will host Kerry in Ballyshannon in Round 2.

Donegal initially named Paul O’Hare, Kieran Gallagher and Malone as National League debutants in their lineup. But Finbarr Roarty and Langan were late additions to the lineup though, replacing O’Hare and Gallagher.

Donegal's Michael Langan and Ethan Dunne of Dublin. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Those two switches added not just big game experience to Donegal’s team but real quality and the duo impressed throughout.

As for Dublin, their entire half-back line of Robert Shaw, Nathan Doran and Eoin Kennedy were playing their first League games. It was the same for Ethan Dunne, a Sigerson Cup winner in 2025, at midfield.

And aside from Bugler on their bench, the rest of the substitutes had just 29 League appearances between them all.

Dublin kept themselves in it for the first half hour with a couple of two-point scores from Con O’Callaghan, leaving the scores tied at 0-6 apiece.

Donegal finished the half strongly with both O’Donnells pointing, Roarty following suit and Malone finishing a speedy move with a 34th minute goal.

Donegal also fired seven wides on their way to leading by 1-9 to 0-6 at half time.

Dublin's Niall Scully is challenged by Daire O'Baoill of Donegal. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin pushed hard for two-pointers in the first half but lived off singles after the break.

And they were much improved, particularly when Breathnach came on. Aside from the five points he grabbed, he also won a free that O’Callaghan pointed.

Bugler had a big impact too as Dublin buzzed in attack. But they also looked vulnerable at the back when Donegal attacked and Langan filled his boots, stretching Donegal’s lead to 1-14 to 0-11 midway through the half with back-to-back two-pointers and giving the Ulster champions a vital cushion.

Dublin's Luke Breathnach and Caolan McGonagle of Donegal. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Donegal scorers: Michael Langan 0-6 (1 2pt play, 1 2pt free, 0-1f), Gavin Mulreany 0-4 (2 2pt free), Shea Malone 1-0, Dáire Ó Baoill 0-3 (1 2pt), Conor O’Donnell 0-2, Shane O’Donnell 0-1, Finbarr Roarty 0-1, Ryan McHugh 0-1, Jason McGee 0-1, Caolan McGonagle 0-1.

Dublin scorers: Con O’Callaghan 0-8 (1 2pt free, 1 2pt play, 1 ’45, 0-2f), Luke Breathnach 0-5, Nathan Doran 0-2, Paddy Small 0-2, Conor Tyrrell 0-2, Sean Bugler 0-1.

Donegal

1. Gavin Mulreany (Naomh Naille)

2. Caolan McColgan (Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin)

3. Brendan McCole (Naomh Naille)

19. Finbarr Roarty (Naomh Conaill)

20. Ryan McHugh (Chill Chartha)

6. Caolan McGonagle (Bun Cranncha)

7. Peadar Mogan (Naomh Naille – captain)

8. Hugh McFadden (Na Cealla Beaga)

9. Jason McGee (Corr Dubh)

10. Dáire Ó Baoill (Gaoth Dobhair)

11. Shane O’Donnell (Naomh Adhamhnáin)

12. Ciarán Moore (Naomh Adhamhnáin)

13. Conor O’Donnell (Carn Domhnaigh)

25. Michael Langan (Naomh Micheál)

15. Shea Malone (Naomh Conaill)

Subs

17. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Na Cealla Beaga) for McColgan (48)

14. Kieran Gallagher (Naomh Conaill) for Malone (54)

22. Turlough Carr (Ne Ceithre Maistrí) for O Baoill (64)

24. Conor McCahill (Ne Ceithre Maistrí) for Conor O’Donnell (68)

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

3. Seán MacMahon (Raheny)

4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. Robert Shaw (Castleknock)

6. Nathan Doran (Clontarf)

7. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala)

8. Ethan Dunne (Skerries Harps)

9. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)

10. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)

11. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street)

Subs

21. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes) for Lahiff (h/t)

23. Luke Breathnach (Ballinteer St Johns) for O’Dell (h/t)

25. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh) for Doran (h/t)

19. Conor Tyrrell (St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh) for Kennedy (47)

20. Páidí White (St Sylvesters) for Dunne (58)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)

