'Very disappointing' - Donegal hit out at six-day turnaround for All-Ireland quarter-final

DONEGAL GAA HAVE expressed their disappointment that a request to have their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final against Monaghan arranged for Sunday instead of Saturday, has been denied.

Donegal are scheduled to face Monaghan this Saturday afternoon in Croke Park, following the outcome of today’s draw. This means the Ulster champions must face into a six-day turnaround since their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final victory over Louth on Sunday.

They are the only team with that short period between games as Dublin face Tyrone on Saturday evening at Croke Park, seven days after they defeated Cork. The two Sunday quarter-finals will see another double-header take place at Croke Park as Galway also have a seven-day break before facing Meath. Later in the afternoon, Kerry square off with Armagh after defeating Cavan last Saturday.

A statement from Donegal GAA reads:

Press release pic.twitter.com/tkNUiZbtxQ — CLG Dhún na nGall (@officialdonegal) June 23, 2025

“A spokesperson for Donegal GAA County Board states they formally requested a Sunday fixture in lieu of Saturday for the upcoming weekend.

“No other county has played as many matches as Donegal in this year’s championship.

“To compound the physical and mental demands, those eight games have been played within an 11-week window. Match number nine comes this Saturday, less than 12 weeks after playing Derry in the Ulster Championship Preliminary round on 6 April.

“On that basis, we thought it wholly reasonable and fully justified to seek an extra day recovery time for our players this weekend. Coiste Chontae Dhún na nGall concludes that it is most regrettable, and very disappointing, that our request has been turned down. We feel the welfare of our players was not adequately considered in the decision making process.”

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals:

Monaghan v Donegal – Saturday, 4pm, Croke Park, GAA+

Tyrone v Dublin – Saturday, 6.15pm, Croke Park, GAA+

Meath v Galway – Sunday, 1.45pm, Croke Park, RTÉ

Armagh v Kerry – Sunday, 4pm, Croke Park, RTÉ

