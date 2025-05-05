Injury-time Brennan penalty sees Drogheda stun Cork City

Drogheda United 3

Cork City 2

Barry Landy reports from Sullivan & Lambe Park

RYAN BRENNAN, NOT for the first time in his long and storied Drogheda United career, was the hero as his side broke Cork City hearts with a 96th minute penalty.

The 33-year-old has well over 200 Drogheda United games under his belt now and is both an FAI Cup and League Cup winner.

But few moments could possibly have felt as sweet as his late goal to claim all three points at Sullivan & Lambe Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

Drogheda had trailed and then led before being pegged back by a late Djenairo Daniels goal, his second of the game. It looked like, once again, Drogheda’s propensity for losing points from winning positions could come back to haunt them.

After four winless matches that suggested Drogheda United’s early season bubble might be about to burst, Warren Davis’ second half goal looked to have set them on the path to a first victory in five against Tim Clancy’s team.

Advertisement

Warren Davis of Drogheda celebrates his goal with Owen Lambe. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Daniels’ early opener had been cancelled out by Shane Farrell’s deflected free-kick in the first half.

With St Patrick’s Athletic playing in Bank Holiday Monday’s late game, their return to the summit of the Premier Division may be brief depending on the outcome of things on Foyleside.

That will matter little to Kevin Doherty and his team though. Following defeat in Galway and then their squandering of two-goal lead against Sligo Rovers on Friday last, victory by any means necessary was all that mattered.

Their concession of the points at the Showgrounds meant that Drogheda had lost 12 points from winning positions in the league this season. However, just as they did against Derry City earlier this term, they showed here they also have the character and capability

to bounce back.

Former Drogs manager Tim Clancy made just one change from his starting line-up at Turners Cross with Harry Nevin replacing Rio Shipston.

But Doherty made six changes with goalkeeper Luke Dennison, Darragh Markey and Paul Doyle all injured.

Daniels eighth minute goal was well worked. He played in Kitt Nelson and the winger supplied a low cross that after Drogheda failed to clear, the Dutchman blasted in via the crossbar.

Djenairo Daniels of Cork City. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Cork were the better side in the opening 30 minutes but Drogheda drew level when Farrell’s free-kick hit off a head in the City wall and flew into the net.

United hit the front after a fine move involving Luke Heeney and Farrell ended with Owen Lambe crossing for Davis to finish from close range. It was the in-form 20-year-old’s sixth goal of a very productive season.

With Daniels’s 85th minute leveller, it looked as if United were to drop further points from winning positions in the league. Once again, Cork got down the left and when Alex Nolan delivered, the former PSV youngster produced a smart finish at the near post

to beat Jack Brady.

But Brennan sent Tein Troost the wrong way to send the majority the ground into delirium.

Drogheda United: Jack Brady; Andrew Quinn, Conor Keeley, George Cooper (James Bolger, 76); Owen Lambe, Luke Heeney, Ryan Brennan, Conor Kane; Shane Farrell; Douglas James-Taylor (Thomas Oluwa, 67), Warren Davis (Bridel Bosakani, 76).

Cork City: Tein Troost; Harry Nevin (Alex Nolan, 65), Freddie Anderson, Charlie Lyons, Mathew Kiernan (Rio Shipston, 53); Darragh Crowley, Sean Murray, Evan McLaughlin; Cathal O’Sullivan, Djenairo Daniels, Kitt Nelson (David Dunne, 77).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd