Ronan Hayes brace eases Dublin to win over promoted Kildare

Dublin 2-19

Kildare 0-11

AFTER NEARLY HALF a century away, this was not the welcome back to Division 1 hurling that Kildare hoped for.

A couple of early Ronan Hayes goals put Dublin on their way to a big win as they faced a Kildare team playing above Division 2 for the first time since 1980.

The Joe McDonagh Cup holders were playing catch up straight away with Hayes netting in the fifth and 15th minutes to leave Dublin nine points clear at that stage.

Dublin ran riot when they met Kildare in last year’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final in Newbridge. And it looked like they might do the same here but Kildare eventually got it going to at least give the Sky Blues something to think about.

Wides cost Kildare dearly with 14 overall and seven of those from free-taker Jack Sheridan who was also their top scorer with 0-9.

Dónal Burke was Dublin’s chief scorer with 11 points as they picked up their first win of the campaign after losing a cracker to Clare last Sunday.

There was a Dubs League debut for Cathal Kennedy who came on and scored while there was more precious game time too for the returning Eoghan O’Donnell.

Dublin have a three-week break now until they play Wexford at Croke Park in a game that could make or break their bid for promotion to Division 1A.

This was Kildare’s first game of the campaign as they got a Round 1 bye and they will host Antrim in Newbridge next weekend.

They will hope for a belated win to kickstart their campaign as they were always chasing this game.

They only scored one point from play in the first-half, a Sheridan score, while Dublin hit the interval with a 2-8 to 0-5 advantage.

Both sides ran in their full allocation of subs after the break but it didn’t get a whole pile better for Kildare.

Gerry Keegan scored their only point from open play in the second half.

Dublin weren’t exactly at their swashbuckling best either but the 2025 All-Ireland semi-finalists were always in control.

Burke, with two scores, and Dara Purcell reeled off three Dublin points to stretch the gap in the third quarter.

And there was no way back for Kildare when Dublin hit four more in a row between the 63rd and 69th minutes.

Meanwhile, after going through all of 2025 without registering a win, Derry overcame Tyrone 1-15 to 1-12 in Division 2 of the NFL.

Diarmuid Baker blocks Ethan Jordan. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

The badly needed win comes after last weekend’s Round 1 loss to Meath and gives Derry a vital edge over neighbours Tyrone in the promotion race.

Two late points from Shane McGuigan ensured the win for Derry while Conor Glass grabbed their goal and 1-1 in total, leaving Tyrone surprisingly sitting on just a point from two games.

Kildare are the early pace setters in Division 2 after backing up their impressive Round 1 draw in Tyrone with a 3-17 to 0-17 win over Offaly.

The sides clashed in both the League and Championship last year and Kildare took the two points this time thanks in part to 1-3 from Tailteann Cup player of the year Alex Beirne.

Eoin Cully and sub Sam Doran struck the other goals for Kildare in Newbridge while Brian McLoughlin maintained his strong form with 0-5, all from play.

Dublin scorers: Ronan Hayes 2-0, Dónal Burke 0-11 (0-07f, 0-03 65), Dara Purcell 0-2, Conal O Riain 0-2, Brian Hayes 0-1, Cathal Kennedy 0-1, Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing 0-1, Darragh Power 0-1.

Kildare scorers: Jack Sheridan 0-9 (0-8f, 0-1 65), Cathal McCabe 0-1 (0-1f), Gerry Keegan 0-1.

DUBLIN

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields) 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf) 4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Andrew Dunphy (St Brigid’s) 6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields) 7. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

9. Conor Groarke (Cuala) 10. Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle)

8. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes) 13. Dara Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes) 12. Darragh Power (Fingallians)

24. Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (Commercials) 14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes) 11. Dónal Burke (Na Fianna)

SUBS:

17. Conal O Riain (Kilmacud Crokes) for Donohoe (43)

25. Cathal Kennedy (Lucan Sarsfields) for Groarke (48)

19. Seán Gallagher (Naomh Barróg) for O’Donnell (62)

22. Tom Brennan (Na Fianna) for Ó Dúlaing (64)

23. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for Purcell (68)

KILDARE

1. Paddy McKenna (Clane)

6. Dan O’Meara (Maynooth) 3. Rian Boran (Naas) 25. Simon Leacy (Naas)

5. Paul Dolan (Éire Óg Corra Choill) 19. Cian Boran (Naas) 2. Liam O’Reilly (Naas)

8. Alan Goss (Celbridge) 9. Cathal McCabe (Maynooth)

7. Daire Guerin (Naas) 11. Gerry Keegan (Celbridge) 18. Cathal Dowling (Naas)

13. Jack Sheridan (Naas) 14. Muiris Curtin (Moorefield) 15. James Dolan (Celbridge)

SUBS

12. Jack Travers (Éire Óg Corra Choill) for James Dolan (h/t)

24. Conan Boran (Naas) for Goss (51)

10. Caolan Smith (Clane) for Cathal Dowling (59)

17. Cathal Derivan (Leixlip) for O’Meara (63)

20. Tim Ryan (Ardclough) for Curtin (68)

Ref: James Owens (Wexford).