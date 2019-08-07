This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

We've a pair of premium tickets for Dublin v Mayo - here's how you can win them

Here’s another little extra for The42 Members.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 12:01 PM
7 minutes ago 435 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4755620

DublinMayo2

THEY’VE QUICKLY BECOME the hottest ticket of the summer so far — and we’ve got a pair of premium tickets to give away for Saturday’s All-Ireland football semi-final between Dublin and Mayo.

Croke Park is set for its first full house of the summer after a mad scramble when tickets went on sale earlier this week, leaving many fans from both counties empty-handed and disappointed.

As an added bonus for readers who have supported us by joining The42 Membership, we’re giving away our tickets to one lucky member.

If you have already joined up as a member, you don’t need to do anything. You’ll be automatically entered into this draw — as well as next week’s draw for the All-Ireland hurling final prize — and we’ll contact the winner with the good news on Friday.

If you haven’t joined up as a member yet, don’t worry, there’s still time — join up by Friday and we’ll make sure your name is in the hat too.

For more info on The42 Membership and all of the great benefits you get, click here, or visit members.the42.ie to sign up.

Become A Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie