No McCarthy or O'Callaghan as Dessie Farrell names Dublin side to face Rebels

DUBLIN ARE SET to face Cork in their All-Ireland SFC quarter-final later today without two of their biggest names.

James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan have not been named in the starting XV by boss Dessie Farrell this afternoon.

The pair were considered injury doubts all week and will not be in the match-day 26.

Lorcan O’Dell also drops out of the team in three changes to the side that hammered Kildare in the provincial decider last time out.

Jonny Cooper, Paddy Small and Niall Scully are drafted in for the showdown with John Cleary’s unfavoured Cork outfit.

DUBLIN XV v Cork: Evan Comerford; Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons, Lee Gannon; John Small, Jonny Cooper, Seán Bugler; Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Niall Scully, Brian Howard, Ciarán Kilkenny; Cormac Costello, Dean Rock, Paddy Small.