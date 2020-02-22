This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 February, 2020
Goals from Archer and O'Dell lead Dublin past Meath into Leinster U20 final

The pair bagged 1-2 apiece in Parnell Park.

Kevin O'Brien reports from Parnell Park
By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 3:21 PM
7 minutes ago 244 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5017897
File photo of Dublin's Ciaran Archer.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
File photo of Dublin's Ciaran Archer.
File photo of Dublin's Ciaran Archer.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Dublin 2-14

Meath 0-7

DUBLIN CRUISED PAST Meath to set-up a Leinster U20 final showdown with Kildare.

The reigning provincial champions had 13 points to spare over the Royals and were in control for the majority of this game.

Ciaran Archer – the only player they retained from last year’s All-Ireland final loss to Cork – grabbed 1-2 but it was centre-forward Lorcan O’Dell who really stood out. The Templeogue Synge Street ace also scored 1-2 and was responsible for much of Dublin’s good attacking play.

Dublin senior hurler Lee Gannon was a source of energy and pace at wing-back, Mark Lavin was physical and kicked two points from wing-forward.

The Royals were without star forward Shane Walsh, who scored 1-3 in their quarter-final win over Wexford. He’s expected to be part of Andy McEntee’s senior side that takes on Kerry in Division 1 tomorrow afternoon.

Meath scored just three times against the breeze in the opening half and they were all from frees. They missed their five point attempts from open play as the hosts controlled much of the play.

Dublin were wasteful too but were creating a significant number of chances. Archer grabbed an early goal, but shot a further three wides and dropped one short during the first period.

With O’Dell pulling the strings at centre-forward, Tom Gray’s side led by eight at the interval. The number 11 netted Dublin’s second goal within three minutes of the restart, rolling in a low finish after his mazy run through the visiting defence.

Cian Rogers scored Meath’s first from play in the 39th minute and was curiously taken off 60 seconds later. Archer missed the chance to add a second goal to his tally when Sean Brennan and then Michael Gavin denied him from close range

Evan Caulfield, another good Dublin performer, kicked his third point from midfield before they hit five of the final eight scores to close out the win. 

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Archer and Lorcan O’Dell 1-2 each, Evan Caulfield 0-3, Mark Lavin, Kieran McKeon and Padraig Purcell 0-2 each, Luke Swan 0-1.

Scorers for Meath: Luke Mitchell 0-2 (0-2f), Liam Byrne (0-1f), Jordan Morris (0-1f), Daithi McGow, Matthew Costello and Cian Rogers 0-1 each. 

Dublin

1. Josh O’Neill (St Vincent’s)

4. Josh Bannon (St Sylvesters)
3. Adam Rafter (Na Fianna)
2. Alan Murphy (Lucan Sarsfields)

5. Rory Dwyer (St Margaret’s)
6. Adam Waddick (Thomas Davis)
7, Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps)
9. Evan Caulfield (Clanna Gael Fontenoy)

10. Mark Lavin (Lucan Sarsfields)
10. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue SS)
12. Sean Foran (Whitehall Colmcille)

13. Ciaran Archer (St Maur’s)
14. Luke Swan (Castleknock)
15. Kieran McKeon (Kieran McKeon)

Subs

22. Padraig Purcell (Kilmacud Crokes) for McGinnis (41)
23. Adam Fearon (Skerries Harps) for Caulfield (48)
21. Stephen Braiden O’Byrne (Thomas Davis) for Gannon (53)
17. Conor Tyrrell (St Oliver Plunketts ER) for Murphy (57)
18. Conor Kinsella (Kilmacud Crokes) for Rafter (59)

Meath

1. Sean Brennan (Dun Doire)

2. Michael Gavin (Simonstown Gaels)
3. James O’Hare (Rath Coinnig)
4. Ben Wyer (Ratoath)

5. Cathal Hickey (Baile Seancaill)
6. Liam Byrne (Dunboyne)
7. Michael Murphy (Dunboyne)

8. Jack Flynn (Ratoath)
9. Daithi McGow (Ratoath)

10. Matthew Costello (Dunshaughlin)
11. Cian Rogers (Ratoath)
12. Jack O’Connor (Currach Atha)

13. Jordan Morris (An Obair)
19. Luke Mitchell (Dunshaughlin)
15. Aaron Lynch (Trim)

Subs

18. Conor Farrelly (Baile an Bhaitearaigh) for Murphy (36)
22. Dylan Keating (Dunshaughlin) for Rogers (40)
24. Paddy Matthews (Cnoc na Mi) for O’Connor (53) 

Referee: John Hickey  

