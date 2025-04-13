Dublin open Leinster football championship 15 in-a-row bid with Wicklow win

Wicklow 0-18

Dublin 2-21

DUBLIN OPENED THEIR latest defence of the Leinster senior football championship crown with a nine-point quarter-final win over Wicklow in Aughrim.

First-half goals from Niall Scully and Con O’Callaghan were key. Newly-appointed captain O’Callaghan finished with 1-7, including a superb two-point score at the death.

Dessie Farrell’s side led 2-9 to 0-11 at the break, and kept battling Wicklow at arm’s length in the second half as they kicked off their Leinster 15 in-a-row bid.

They now face Meath in the semi-final on the weekend of 26-27 April after their comeback win over Offaly.

Oisín McConville’s Wicklow will take encouragement from their effort and aspects of their performance as they head for the Tailteann Cup, but will rue their wastefulness at times.

Much of the pre-match talk surrounded Stephen Cluxton, but it was Hugh O’Sullivan who got the nod in goal for Dublin, replacing Evan Comerford just before throw-in. Greg McEnaney was also drafted in to start, while Wicklow lined out as per programme.

The visitors moved 0-3 to 0-1 ahead inside 10 minutes, but a two-point score from Kevin Quinn and another point from the impressive Oisín McGraynor handed Wicklow a 0-5 to 0-4 lead by the 18th minute.

Dublin hit back with goals from Scully and O’Callaghan — a rebounded effort after his penalty was initially saved by Mark Jackson — and were 2-5 to 0-7 up as the clock hit 25 minutes, but Wicklow stayed in touch.

Dean Healy, Mark Kenny and McGraynor all kicked two-pointers, while Sean Bugler and Ciarán Kilkenny were among those on song for the Dubs, who took a four-point lead in at the break.

Tom Lahiff landed Dublin’s first two-point score on the restart, sandwiched between points from McEnaney and Colm Basquel as they looked to push on.

Wicklow hit three in-a-row to get within five points by the 50th minute, 2-13 to 0-14.

O’Callaghan and Quinn traded efforts for that gap to remain, but that was as close as McConville’s men came as Dublin outscored them 0-7 to 0-3 down the home straight.

Captain Dean Healy was among Wicklow’s brightest sparks with 0-4 from midfield, but Dublin’s skipper will take the headlines, capping an industrious afternoon with a huge two-pointer off his left.

Scorers for Wicklow: Oisín McGraynor 0-5 (1 2pt score, 1 free), Dean Healy 0-4 (1 2 pt score), Kevin Quinn 0-3 (1 2pt score), Mark Kenny 0-2 (1 2 pt score), Patrick O’Keane 0-1, Joe Prendergast 0-1, Darragh Fee 0-1, Paudge O’Toole 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Con O’Callaghan 1-7 (1 2pt score, 1 free), Niall Scully 1-1, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-3, Tom Lahiff 0-3 (1 2 pt score), Colm Basquel 0-2, Sean Bugler 0-2, Greg McEnaney 0-1, Killian McGinnis 0-1, Paddy Small 0-1.

Wicklow

1. Mark Jackson (Baltinglass)

2. Tom Moran (Dunlavin), 3. Craig Maguire (Blessington), 4. Malachy Stone (Barndarrig)

5. Joe Prendergast (Éire Óg, Greystones), 6. Patrick O’Keane (St Patrick’s), 7. Matt Nolan (Roundwood)

8. Dean Healy (St Patrick’s — captain), 9. Jack Kirwan (Baltinglass)

10. John Paul Nolan (Roundwood), 11. Padraig O’Toole (Naomh Teagain), 13. Darragh Faye (Roundwood)

13. Oisín McGraynor (Avondale), 14. Kevin Quinn (Blessington), 15. Mark Kenny (Ballymanus)



Subs

21. Christopher O’Brien (Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney) on for Jack Kirwan (44)

18. Gavin Fogarty (Roundwood) for Patrick O’Keane (63)

22. Liam O’Neill (Carnew Emmets) for JP Nolan (70)

19. Cathal Baker (Avondale) for Craig Maguire (70)

Dublin

16. Hugh O’Sullivan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

2. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf), 3. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 4. Conor Tyrell (St Oliver Plunkett/ ER)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny), 21. Greg McEneaney (Skerries Harps), 7. Sean MacMahon (Raheny)

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St), 11. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett/ ER), 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala – captain), 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Subs

26. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams) on for Greg McEneaney (49)

22. Killian McGinnis (Skerries Harps) for Tom Lahiff (51 — temp)

23. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) on for Ross McGarry (56)

20. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s) on for Niall Scully (61)

6. Nathan Doran (Clontarf) for Brian Howard (70)

Referee: Seamus Mulhare (Laois).