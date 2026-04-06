League leaders St Pat's allow rivals close the gap with defeat in Dundalk

Dundalk 2

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

TEN-MAN DUNDALK produced another statement result in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Easter Monday, defeating league leaders St Patrick’s Athletic 2-0 at Oriel Park.

The Lilywhites, who remain inside the top four and now sit just three points off the summit, continued their impressive run with first-half goals from Tyreke Wilson and Shane Tracey. A late red card for Daryl Horgan did little to dent the home side’s momentum as they saw out a deserved victory.

St Pats fashioned the first opportunity inside five minutes. James Brown’s low delivery evaded the Dundalk defence and fell to Max Mata, but Enda Minogue reacted sharply to deny him.

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The hosts responded almost immediately, and Oriel Park was on its feet two minutes later. A slick exchange involving Horgan and Gbemi Arubi allowed Wilson to loop a superb effort over Joseph Anang from the edge of the box.

Buoyed by the opener, Dundalk pushed for more. Horgan went close with a drive that drifted inches wide after clever hold-up play from Arubi. Their second arrived on 21 minutes. Horgan’s cross was parried by Anang but only as far as Tracey, who finished calmly to mark his first League of Ireland goal — coming just two days after his 20th birthday.

St Pats looked rattled but threatened before the break. Minogue tipped over a Barry Baggley free-kick, then denied Luke Turner from the resulting corner. Baggley later headed wide, while Jason McClelland blazed over from close range after creating space.

Dundalk nearly added a third before half-time when Anang saved with his feet from Horgan after Eoin Kenny’s pass.

The second half saw Dundalk manage proceedings effectively, restricting the visitors to minimal chances. Substitute Ryan Edmondson missed their best opening shortly after the restart, dragging wide when well-placed.

Rather than sitting back, the hosts continued to threaten. Arubi was denied by Anang late on, and from the subsequent corner Horgan picked up a second yellow card for time-wasting, reducing Dundalk to 10 men.

It mattered little. Aside from a handful of blocked efforts in the closing minutes, Dundalk remained comfortable and secured a win that moves them within three points of the league leaders.

Dundalk: Enda Minogue; Tyreke Wilson, Harvey Warren, Conor O’Keeffe (Mayowa Animasahun 56), Sean Spaight (JR Wilson HT); Aodh Dervin, Bobby Burns (Keith Buckley HT); Eoin Kenny (Declan McDaid 72), Shane Tracey (Harry Groome 56), Daryl Horgan; Gbemi Arubi.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Joseph Anang; Joe Redmond, Sean Hoare (Glory Nzingo 76), Luke Turner; James Brown, Darragh Nugent (Jamie Lennon HT), Barry Baggley, Jason McClelland; Kian Leavy (Chris Forrester 76); Aidan Keena (Romal Palmer 17) (Ryan Edmondson 44), Max Mata.

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd