Councillors agree €40 million redevelopment of Dalymount Park

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS have agreed on a €40 million redevelopment of Dalymount Park.
Bohemians’ home ground would get a complete revamp under the proposal.
The works are to demolish the existing stadium and structures on the site and build a new stadium with 6,240 seats and capacity for another 1,794 people standing.
The pitch will be re-oriented to run north-south and get new sand-based grass, along with new changing rooms, match-day facilities for teams and officials and club offices.
The development also includes plans for a stadium bar/function room, concession areas, a multi-functional community room and community gym. There plans to be 12 car parking spaces and 50 bicycle spaces.
Councillors approved the plan this evening.
Bohemians hope to see the works completed by the 2027 League of Ireland season, which the club says will require the Government to provide funding to get the project through to the construction stage.
“Dalymount Park has hosted thousands of football games, enjoyed by millions of supporters, continuously since 1901, while also being an integral part of the general sporting, cultural and societal fabric of Dublin City,” said Bohs chairman Daniel Lambert in a club statement. “It has, however, long passed its capability to provide an appropriate, safe and modern facility for football and community use. Despite this Dalymount Park remains sold-out every Friday, a testament to the strength of our club in its community.
“We have engaged extensively with DCC since their acquisition of the stadium in 2015 and thank them for their considerable efforts to get us to this point. We would also like to put on record our gratitude to various ministers for their engagement with the club over the years, in particular the strong support of Minister Paschal Donohoe, and also the cross-party support and engagement of many local TDs and councillors throughout the process.
“With planning now, we call on the government to ensure that the appropriate funding mechanism is in place to enable progression to construction phase,” Lambert added. “As we have seen across capital projects with levels of inflation, any delays to the process can cause significant complications and ultimately added cost to the exchequer.
“We now have a plan to deliver the right stadium for Bohs, Dublin 7 and the city as a whole, at a cost that is appropriate, and that has public and political support. What we need now is the government to ensure the right funding is now forthcoming so that we can have a community stadium to be proud of at the home of Irish Football.
“It is hard to overstate the benefits the redevelopment will bring to the club and community, for many generations to come.”
