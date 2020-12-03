BE PART OF THE TEAM

EFL clubs get access to €277m after bailout package agreed with Premier League

The bailout package has been months in the making.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 4:05 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE PREMIER LEAGUE and EFL have reached a landmark agreement which will enable lower-league clubs affected by the coronavirus pandemic to access £250 million (€277 million) in funding.

The bailout package has been months in the making and became highly politicised after the Government’s insistence that the Premier League should help out the EFL.

It also follows the emergence of Project Big Picture proposals in October, which featured a promise of a £250m (€277 million) package for the EFL but created a huge rift between the leagues over some of the Premier League governance reforms it contained.

An initial Premier League offer of a £50m (€55.4 million) package to the EFL was rejected days after the PBP proposals had come to light and been ditched by top-flight clubs.

The reason the EFL gave for rejecting that initial offer was that it did not include provision for Championship clubs, but that obstacle has now been overcome.

A new £50m (€554) package has been agreed for clubs in the third and fourth tiers. It is understood clubs in Leagues One and Two will receive a minimum of £375,000 (€416,000) and £250,000 (€277.34m) respectively, and then receive a share of a further £15m (€16.64) pot which will be distributed via a calculation of lost gate revenue approved by the EFL and the Premier League.

These clubs will also be able to access a further pot of £20m (€22.18m) from which monitored grants will be awarded by a joint EFL and Premier League panel. Clubs can apply based on need, and these funds need not be repaid provided they comply with transfer and wage spending restrictions and other EFL financial regulations.

The Premier League has committed to provide up to £15m (€16.64m) in funding to cover interest payments and arrangement fees on a £200m (€221.8m) loan to be taken out by the EFL, which it would then distribute to Championship clubs.

No club will receive more than £8.33 million (€9.24m), and the facility is to cover PAYE liabilities only, up to the end of June 2021. The EFL will be responsible for ensuring loans are repaid before June 2024.

This fund will not be open to Championship clubs who are in breach, or suspected to be in breach, of EFL financial regulations, and clubs in receipt of a loan will be required to maintain compliance with those regulations.

