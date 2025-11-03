Monaghan football legend Eugene 'Nudie' Hughes dies aged 67

MONAGHAN GAA LEGEND Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes has died at the age of 67.

Hughes was widely known as one of Monaghan’s greatest ever footballers and was the county’s first recipient of an All-Star in 1979 at corner-back. He finished his career with three in total, picking up the award again in 1985 and 1988 as a corner-forward.

The Castleblayney Faugh’s native won three Ulster titles with Monaghan and two provincial crowns with his club. He also picked up a Railway Cup medal in 1984 in a much celebrated career.

Hughes was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He faced his illness with characteristic bravery and dignity.

In an interview with The 42 in 2023, he outlined his philosophy towards his illness, saying, “Everything you do is for the short term and you hope that something comes in. A new drug. Hopefully. And that is what we are waiting on. This one doesn’t work for me. Grand. The next one might work.

“But you hope that your body sustains the treatment you are going through, that you are able to get to the next phase.

“I very rarely go into negativity. I am always, if you want to say it, ‘Nudie’. Nine times out of ten, I am positive. I went in there five years and I have been down on myself twice.”