BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 4 May 2021
Advertisement

Uefa approves increased 26-man squads for Euro 2020

Squads will be able to include three more players than usual in case of positive tests for Covid-19.

By Press Association Tuesday 4 May 2021, 11:00 AM
56 minutes ago 382 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5427579
Euro 2020 kicks-off in June.
Image: PA
Euro 2020 kicks-off in June.
Euro 2020 kicks-off in June.
Image: PA

COUNTRIES WILL BE able to name 26-man squads for this summer’s Euro 2020, Uefa has confirmed.

Squads for the tournament will be able to include three more players than usual in case of positive tests for Covid-19 and subsequent spells of quarantine. However, matchday squads will only be allowed to contain 23 players.

Uefa also confirmed that coronavirus was classed as a “serious illness”, meaning a player can be replaced if he tests positive before a team’s first match.

The governing body said in a statement: “To mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible positive Covid-19 tests results and subsequent quarantine measures ordered by competent authorities, it has been decided to exceptionally increase the player list for all participating teams to 26 players.

“However, 23 players shall remain the maximum number permitted on the match sheet for each individual match (in accordance with Law 3 of the IFAB Laws of the Game permitting a maximum of 12 substitutes to be named for A-national team matches), including three goalkeepers.

“Once the player list has been submitted on 1 June 2021, the current regulations allow unlimited replacements on the player list in case of serious injury or illness before the first match, provided that the replacements are medically certified.

“For the sake of clarity, players who have tested positive for Covid-19 or who have been declared as ‘close contacts’ of a positive Covid-19 tested person – and therefore put in isolation – by way of an authorities’ decision are considered cases of serious illness and can therefore be replaced before the first match with the approval of the Uefa administration.”

Uefa said goalkeepers would be able to be called up in case of injury or illness before each match. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie