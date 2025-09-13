Kane brace helps Bayern Munich to 5-0 win as Juve continue perfect start after Inter battle

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich 5-0 Hamburg

Serie A

Juventus 4-3 Inter Milan

****

HARRY KANE SCORED in each half as Bayern Munich piled the pain on old foe Hamburg in a 5-0 home win on Saturday.

Kane brought his Bayern tally to 93 goals in 101 games while Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Aleksandar Pavlovic also scored.

Alongside Borussia Dortmund as the only Bundesliga sides to win the European Cup, Bayern and Hamburg have taken different paths since dominating German football in the 1980s.

Bayern have won 12 of the past 13 league titles while Hamburg were promoted last season after seven seasons in the second division.

Advertisement

Goalscorer Gnabry toasted Bayern’s “blind understanding,” saying “things are going well in the team. We’re playing well together, we’re moving the ball around nicely”.

Gnabry hammered the ball into the roof of the net just three minutes in. Bayern junior Pavlovic finished off a team move six minutes later.

Kane converted a penalty awarded for handball with 26 minutes played. Diaz made it four three minutes later, his fourth goal since joining Bayern in the summer.

Nicolas Jackson came on at half-time, making his debut after moving to Bayern on loan from Chelsea in the summer.

Bayern open their Champions League campaign at home against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The England captain then started and finished off his own move to score Bayern’s fifth and final goal in the 62nd minute.

Since Hamburg’s last win in Munich in 2007, Bayern have won 16 and drawn three of their home matches in the series, scoring 76 goals to Hamburg’s seven, a run which includes two 8-0 wins and a 9-2 victory.

Bayern moved atop the table as the only side with three wins from three.

Vasilije Adzic celebrating his goal for Juventus. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile, Juventus continued their perfect start to the Serie A season after a stunning strike in stoppage time from teenage substitute Vasilije Adzic secured a thrilling 4-3 win over fierce rivals Inter Milan.

Midfielder Adzic smashed in an improbable winner from distance in the first minute of added time to complete a late turnaround and give Juve nine points from their first three matches of the campaign.

The 19-year-old, who made his debut for Montenegro in June, had come on for Teun Koopmeiners not long before Khephren Thuram levelled the scores in the 83rd minute and hit a rocket of a shot which squirmed through Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s fingers.

“What can I say, it’s a dream to play and score such a hugely important goal for Juve,” said Adzic.

“I can only thank the coach and the staff for showing faith in me and bringing me on in such a big game.”

Adzic’s strike overshadowed the contribution from France’s Thuram brothers. Playing on opposing sides, both netted.

Marcus Thuram headed Inter deservedly 3-2 ahead in the 76th minute after Hakan Calhanoglu twice drew the away team level with two superb long-range strikes of his own.

Under the gaze of their icon father Lilian Thuram, who watched on from the Allianz Stadium stands, Khephren Thuram then nodded Juve level and set the stage for Adzic’s powerful strike.

Inter are stuck on three points after a second straight defeat under novice coach Cristian Chivu, who replaced Simone Inzaghi in the summer even though his only previous elite coaching experience was a handful of matches in charge of Parma last season.

Chivu’s team spent large chunks of the match dictating the play in what is traditionally the biggest fixture of Inter’s season — even more important than the Milan derby.

Champions Napoli can draw level with Juve at the top of Serie A later on Saturday with a win at Fiorentina.

– © AFP 2025