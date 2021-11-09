Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish Open date confirmed as European Tour to be renamed DP World Tour from 2022

The new Tour will have a new minimum prize fund of $2 million for all tournaments.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 4:42 PM
Image: PA
THE EUROPEAN TOUR will be renamed as the DP World Tour from 2022 on, with dates for the Irish Open also announced.

The DP World Tour will have a new minimum prize fund of $2 million for all tournaments solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour with at least 47 tournaments in 27 different countries.

Three events co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour will also feature on the tour for the first time — the Genesis Scottish Open, as well as the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship taking place in the United States.

The Irish Open will take place at Mount Juliet from 30 June to 3 July.

“Today’s announcement is undoubtedly a momentous one in the proud history of our Tour,” said chief executive of the European Tour group Keith Pelley.

“The launch of the DP World Tour in 2022, coinciding with both of our 50th anniversaries, will herald a new era in global golf, and crucially it will benefit everybody involved – all our players, caddies, fans and partners – as well as making an important contribution to wider society.

“The entire ecosystem of our Tour will be strengthened because of this hugely significant deal, and that was essential to us and to DP World, who have been an incredible supporter of our Tour as well as golf more widely, from grassroots through to the elite professional game.

“The DP World Tour is, therefore, a natural evolution of our decade-long partnership, and the presence of ‘World’ in our new title better reflects our global reach.”

You can find out more details about the DP World Tour here.

