Agony and ecstasy in attack: Ferguson out with Parrott to lead Ireland's World Cup hopes

THE NEWS THAT Evan Ferguson will miss the World Cup play-off with Czechia later this month was by no means a bolt from the blue given his ankle issues this season.

Still, it was only ahead of this weekend that the Republic of Ireland set-up knew for sure that the 21-year-old would be unavailable.

Cards were being held close to the chest even a couple of weeks ago when it became apparent that an operation was under serious consideration.

There was still slim hope that Ferguson might overcome the problem, but as detailed by The 42 on Saturday he opted for surgery to try and get to the bottom of the problem.

It is scheduled to take place tomorrow, and it will almost certainly rule the striker out for the remainder of the season.

A return date for Brighton’s pre-season this summer is understood to be the achievable target and it means that should Ireland progress through their Prague challenge on 26 March, and overcome either Denmark or North Macedonia in the play-off final in Dublin, Ferguson will be in a serious race against time to play any part in the World Cup.

There are far more important long-term considerations, though, and of more immediate concern to the player and those around him, naturally, is the outcome of surgery.

Going under the knife offers no guarantees of solving a problem that has been lingering for too long.

Advertisement

The fact this latest injury came as a result of attempting to evade a pitchside photographer simply adds to the sense of frustration. Regardless of the running commentary that Gian Piero Gasperini seemed comfortable providing on Ferguson’s mental and physical state during his loan spell in Serie A, the hope now is that surgery is a success and the recovery is straightforward.

Ferguson had taken some aback in the Ireland camp when he arrived for the first international window in September. He was in peak physical condition and it was noted how he had grown in stature.

Still, like so many other players, underlying fitness issues were never far from the surface.

In terms of Heimir Hallgrímsson’s planning, he at least knows Ireland are capable of turning in defining performances without the man who was top scorer – with three goals – in World Cup qualifying before that decisive November window against Portugal and Hungary.

Ferguson missed out then because of a different ankle issue and Troy Parrott came to the fore, surpassing his goal tally with that double against France and hat-trick in Budapest.

Without Ferguson’s impact before that, though, such a scenario would not have been plausible. And it’s worth considering, too, how things might have panned out differently if Brighton included a recall option as part of the loan agreement with Roma.

The Serie A club paid an upfront fee in the region of €3 million to secure Ferguson’s services for the full season, and even though there seemed to be constant chatter of Roma ending the arrangement early, that was not on the agenda.

Indeed, it’s understood that Brighton’s desperate struggles throughout December – they didn’t win any of their six games – led to an internal suggestion of trying to bring Ferguson back.

He scored three times that month and then again in early January when it seemed as though he would get a run of form.

Then he injured his ankle with the window still open and talk of a possible return, which would have cost Brighton a break fee to facilitate, became a moot point.

Hallgrímsson can now focus on those who are available – Parrott being the guaranteed starter in a diminished list of forwards who have been utilisied by the manager previously.

Adam Idah has been out since just before Christmas with a hamstring injury and while Swansea City head coach Vitor Matos said he hoped to have the Cork native back this month he was not involved in the squad for yesterday’s game with Stoke City.

Another attacking option who will not be available is Mikey Johnston after the West Brom winger suffered an ankle injury, while Johnny Kenny is at least getting minutes on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

The former Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers striker was sprung from the bench in Budapest along with Idah when Ireland were still in need of a saviour.

Ireland showed they were capable of cutting teams open when it mattered most but there are still worrying signs given the eight goals were scored by just three players – Ferguson, Idah and Parrott, two of whom are now injured.

Of all teams in the European qualification path only Lichenstein (zero), Luxembourg (one), Armenia, Azerbaijan and San Marino (all two) had fewer scorers.

Andorra, Albania, Moldova and Gibraltar matched Ireland’s efforts of three different scorers but it’s Ireland who are still in with a chance of reaching the World Cup, despite mounting issues.