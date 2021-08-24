Membership : Access or Sign Up
Townsend hits winner for 10-man Everton and Harrison scores double in Leeds victory

Elsewhere Aston Villa put six past Barrow tonight.

ANDROS TOWNSEND FIRED Everton into the Carabao Cup third round after they overcame the straight red card shown to Moise Kean to claim a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium.

evertons-andros-townsend-celebrates-after-scoring-his-sides-second-goal-during-the-carabao-cup-second-round-match-at-john-smiths-stadium-huddersfield-picture-date-tuesday-august-24-2021 Andros Townsend celebrates scoring the winner for Everton. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

An Everton side featuring nine changes from the side that were held to a 2-2 draw at Leeds at the weekend looked to be up against it when Alex Iwobi’s goal was cancelled out by Tom Lees before Kean was giving his marching orders.

The Italian, who had earlier had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside, allowed his frustrations to get the better of him in an off-the-ball incident with Sorba Thomas, but Townsend’s first Everton goal made sure there was no cup upset.

Jack Harrison fired a late double as Leeds sealed their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 home win against Crewe.

leeds-uk-24th-aug-2021-jack-harrison-22-of-leeds-united-celebrates-his-goal-and-makes-the-score-3-0-in-leeds-united-kingdom-on-8242021-photo-by-james-heatonnews-imagessipa-usa-credit-sip Jack Harrison celebrates his goal. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Skipper-for-the-night Kalvin Phillips finally broke Crewe’s stubborn resistance deep in the second half and Harrison sent a full house at Elland Road home happy with two more in the closing stages.

Not since a 1-0 third-round defeat to Liverpool in 2009 had Elland Road sold out for a League Cup tie and after a chanceless opening 20 minutes Leeds shifted through the gears.

Cameron Archer scored a hat-trick on a dream first start for Aston Villa as Dean Smith’s much-changed side cruised to a comprehensive 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barrow.

aston-villas-cameron-archer-celebrates-scoring-their-sides-sixth-goal-of-the-game-and-completing-his-hat-trick-during-the-carabao-cup-second-round-match-at-the-dunes-hotel-stadium-barrow-in-furness Cameron Archer struck a hat-trick for Aston Villa. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Having returned to the competition last season after 48 years playing non-league football, the TV cameras were in town as Mark Cooper looked to oversee one of the Bluebirds’ greatest cup triumphs.

But Villa spoiled the party at a sell-out Dunes Hotel Stadium, where 19-year-old full debutant Archer scored his first three goals for the club in the second-round tie.

The youth product’s first came just 10 minutes into the match in Cumbria, where Anwar El Ghazi – the sole survivor from Saturday’s Premier League win against Newcastle – cheekily dispatched a first-half penalty.

The 26-year-old volleyed home his second of the night just before the break, then set up Archer to superbly add the visitors’ fourth.

Frederic Guilbert struck before Archer completed an unforgettable hat-trick on a night when Barrow were unable to give the majority of the 5,349 in attendance a goal to cheer.

