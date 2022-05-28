Membership : Access or Sign Up
World number one Swiatek battles through to last 16 at French Open

By AFP Saturday 28 May 2022, 12:53 PM
Iga Swiatek celebrates a point.
Image: Matthieu Mirville
Iga Swiatek celebrates a point.
Iga Swiatek celebrates a point.
Image: Matthieu Mirville

WORLD NUMBER ONE Iga Swiatek racked up her 31st straight win to reach the French Open last 16 on Saturday but only after being tested by Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

Swiatek, the 2020 champion in Paris, dropped serve three times against her 95th-ranked opponent before sealing a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Kovinic recovered from 1-4 down in the second set to lead 5-4 but Swiatek steadied the ship with a hold and a break before serving out for victory.

Swiatek will face either Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen or France’s Alize Cornet for a place in the quarter-finals.

Her winning streak is the best on tour since Serena Williams’s run of 34 successive wins in 2013.

– © AFP 2022

