Fritz, Navarro into US Open semi-finals as home hopes soar

TAYLOR FRITZ and Emma Navarro reached their first Grand Slam semi-finals at the US Open on Tuesday, boosting home hopes of a double American title party this weekend.

The 12th-seeded Fritz won a big-hitting battle against fourth-seeded 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

He will face either American compatriot Frances Tiafoe or Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for a place in Sunday’s final.

Navarro, playing in front of her home New York crowd, also broke through to a maiden Slam semi-final by defeating Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 7-5 after trailing 5-1 in the second set.

The 13th seed will tackle either second-ranked Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka or China’s Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen for a spot in Saturday’s championship match.

Zverev’s defeat means world number one Jannik Sinner is the only top-four player left in the men’s draw following the shock early exits of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

“I have had a few looks at Grand Slam quarter-finals over the years so I felt it was my turn to take a step further,” said the 26-year-old Fritz who cracked 12 aces amongst his 45 winners.

On Tuesday, he saw three set points come and go in the opener before sweeping through the tie-break.

Zverev, bidding to reach a ninth semi-final at the majors, registered the first break of the match in the eighth game of the second set.

Advertisement

The two men exchanged early breaks in the third set until Zverev’s serve let him down in the 10th game. Fritz got into the rallies and converted a fifth set point to go ahead in the tie for the second time.

Zverev saved two break points in the sixth game of the fourth set but once Fritz had won a lung-busting 24-shot rally in the tie-breaker, he had the momentum for victory.

- ‘Complete disaster’ -

Navarro knocked out defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round and insisted she always believed she could claw her way back from 5-1 down in the second set against the New York-born Badosa.

“When I got to 5-2, I had an inkling that I’d win in two sets,” said Navarro who had lost in the first round on her only other two appearances at the tournament.

“I was a complete disaster today,” admitted Badosa after committing 35 unforced errors.

If Zheng defeats Sabalenka later Tuesday, it will set up an intriguing semi-final after Navarro blasted the Chinese star following her defeat at the Olympics.

Navarro accused Zheng of being a “cut-throat” and of showing a “lack of respect”.

- Roddick legacy -

Tiafoe and Fritz were only five when Andy Roddick won the 2003 US Open final, a victory achieved on the cusp of the sport’s domination by the ‘Big Three’ of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic.

That was the last time an American man lifted a Grand Slam singles trophy.

However, with Federer long retired, Nadal injured and Djokovic, as well as modern-day superstar Carlos Alcaraz, knocked out early this year, the final Grand Slam of the season is wide open.

World number 20 Tiafoe is in the quarter-finals for the third successive year having made the semi-finals in 2022 where he lost in five sets to eventual champion Alcaraz.

On the way he defeated four-time champion Nadal in the last 16 while back in 2017, he famously pushed Federer to five sets in the first round.

On Tuesday, under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights, the 26-year-old takes on Dimitrov who at 33 is the oldest man left in the draw.

The Bulgarian is seeking a second semi-final spot in New York after making the last four in 2019.

Zheng seeks to avenge her Australian Open final defeat to Sabalenka, the Belarusian who also beat her in the last eight in New York in 2023.

Zheng has already made history at this year’s US Open by defeating Donna Vekic in the latest-ever finish for a women’s match of 2:15 a.m. on Monday.

She is bidding to become the third Chinese woman to reach the semi-finals after Li Na in 2013 and Peng Shuai in 2014.

– © AFP 2024