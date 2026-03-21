Fulham come from behind to push Burnley closer to relegation

Fulham 3

Burnley 1

HARRY WILSON GRABBED his 10th goal of the season as Fulham shoved their former boss Scott Parker closer to the drop with a 3-1 win over Burnley.

Wilson fired Fulham into the lead after Josh King had finally scored his first Premier League goal to cancel out Zian Flemming’s opener for Burnley.

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Substitute Raul Jimenez wrapped up the victory from the penalty spot in stoppage time after Josh Laurent was sent off.

It was a kick in the stomach for Parker, who managed Fulham to promotion in 2020 and relegation a year later and now looks odds on to repeat the trick with the Clarets.

They are nine points adrift of safety – a gap which could widen after Sunday’s matches – with only seven games to play.

But it was a big moment for 19-year-old Fulham striker King, who was desperate to break his duck after having a goal wrongly ruled out by VAR against Chelsea way back in August.

The goals all came in the second half after an entirely forgettable first 45 minutes, during which Burnley felt they should have had a penalty when Flemming’s shot was blocked by the arm Calvin Bassey.

After a VAR check, Bassey escaped punishment because his arm was supporting him as he slid in.

Chelsea travel to Everton (5.30pm) and Leeds host Brentford (8pm) in today’s later Premier League fixtures.