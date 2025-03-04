Furlong 'full of energy' as he takes part in Ireland training

IRELAND TIGHTHEAD PROP Tadhg Furlong took part in full-on scrummaging at their training session this morning ahead of Saturday’s huge Six Nations clash with France.

Furlong has been sidelined since January due to calf and hamstring issues, having previously missed Ireland’s November internationals due to similar injury problems.

He has been part of the Irish set-up throughout this Six Nations without playing and although he returned to Leinster last week to continue his rehab, Ireland insist that Furlong could finally make his return to action against France this weekend.

Assistant coach John Fogarty indicated that how Furlong handles tomorrow’s high-tempo contact training session will be a decisive factor in whether the experienced prop features against the French.

“We’ve just done scrums just now so it was good to see Tadhg in a scrum, a fully-contested scrum,” said Fogarty this afternoon.

“Tomorrow is the big day, but we did some entries today and it was good.

“He trained today, he’s full of energy and he took part in the whole session. Tomorrow is another step so we’ll see how he goes.

“He has trained with Leinster, set-piece stuff. He’s been building the whole time back. It’s one that has to be right for everyone. From my end, it was great to see him back in a scrum, I haven’t seen him in a little bit. He was good. Again, we’ll see how he goes.”

Ireland captain Caelan Doris and Jack Conan also took a full part in training and while Furlong remains a doubt, the outlook on the back row pair is optimistic.

“They took part in the session today and they’re all building back to full health, so we’ll see,” said Fogarty of Doris and Conan.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris warming up today. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Hooker Rónan Kelleher was also present at Ireland’s session at their high performance centre this morning but his neck issue means he remains a doubt for the France game.

“He’s training with that neck,” said Fogarty. “He has got a bit of a neck issue from a stinger. He trained today, he’s another one, there’s a few, we are at that stage of the competition where it’s difficult.

“You’re managing some guys the whole time and he is someone that is being managed right now. Tomorrow is another training day and we’ll see.”

Regardless of who is fit or not, Ireland know an intense challenge awaits this weekend in Dublin.

Ireland have beaten the French in the last two Six Nations championships, so Fabien Galthié’s men will be out for revenge with this year’s title still very much on the line.

“There’s threats everywhere,” said Fogarty.

“It’s such an exciting challenge for everyone. There’s a buzz within the group for lots of different reasons and nothing focuses the mind like… you could list out their names. They’re a world-class team playing with lots of confidence. We’re preparing for a battle.”

Having announced last week that they will retire from international rugby after this Six Nations, Peter O’Mahony, Cian Healy, and Conor Murray are set to play in their final home games for Ireland this weekend.

It’s sure to be part of Ireland’s motivation on Saturday but Fogarty said they can’t let it dominate their thoughts.

“We haven’t gone there hugely just yet,” he said. “The focus is on ourselves to make sure that we’re preparing the right way. We’re all aware we want to make this a special occasion for all the right reasons.

“They’re three great guys so we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing for the squad. The team comes first all the time. I’m sure it will be mentioned but we’re all aware.”