St Finbarr's clinch historic Munster camogie title, as Mayo's Tooreen regain Connacht crown

ANOTHER BUSY DAY of GAA club action has seen St Finbarr’s of Cork become Munster senior camogie champions for the first time, while Mayo side Tooreen have secured the Connacht intermediate hurling title after losing last year’s final.

There was high drama at the end of today’s Munster senior camogie club final. A return of 2-4 from Kate Wall including a dramatic late winner proved pivotal as St. Finbarr’s saw off a determined De La Salle from Waterford to secure a historic Munster senior camogie crown.

St Finbarr’s trailed by six points in the first half but battled back and Wall’s 59th-minute strike ensured their place in the history books following a thriller in Thurles.

De La Salle made a dream start after just 33 seconds. The sliotar found its way to Abby Flynn and she jinked inside her marker before slotting past Ciara Hurley. Five-time All-Star Beth Carton then provided a long-range score on her way to finishing the tie with nine points.

A searching free from Sorcha McCartan dropped perfectly and Orlaith Cahalane expertly flicked to the net to signal St Finbarr’s arrival in the 10th minute. Wall later raised a green flag on 27 minutes when she was able to flick over the De La Salle goalkeeper Brianna O’Regan. A McCartan free ensured it was a one-point affair at the break despite De La Salle’s dominance, making it 1-7 to 2-3.

Maggie Gostl scored a vital goal for De La Salle in the second half. She caught a long delivery and despite being double marked, she unleashed a rasper into the roof of the net.

Trailing by one with one minute of normal time left, St. Finbarr’s needed something special and it arrived on 59 minutes as Orlaith Cahalane squared the ball to Wall who sent the sliotar into the far right corner to send their supporters into raptures.

St Finbarr’s will now face Antrim’s Loughgiel Shamrocks in All-Ireland semi-final while Athenry take on Dicksboro in the other semi-final.

Meanwhile, Tooreen dominated Meelick-Eyrecourt in the Connacht intermediate hurling final.

Tooreen, who lost last year’s intermediate final, had won the previous four Connacht titles. They got back on top of the province again after a comprehensive win in Hyde Park today.

The Mayo side were 3-11 to 2-7 ahead at half-time, with man of the match Liam Lavin providing two of their goals while also earning a penalty which was converted by Seán Kenny.

John Fleming and Jarlath McEvoy lifted the green flags for Meelick-Eyrecourt before the break.

Tooreen maintained their grip on the game in the second half and will now go on to play the Ulster champions which will be either Lisbellaw (Fermanagh) or Éire Og Carrickmore (Tyrone) in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Elsewhere today, Erne Gaels (Fermanagh) will face Kilcoo (Down) in the semi-final of the Ulster senior football championship at 4.30pm.

Additional reporting by Jordan Norris from Semple Stadium

