Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

THE RTÉ CAMERAS will be broadcasting live from Omagh for Ulster championship action next Sunday, while GAA+ have Leinster football in the spotlight in Newbridge on Saturday night.
The Ulster quarter-final sees Tyrone entertain Cavan, live on The Sunday Game, while the Leinster quarter-final on Saturday sees Kildare host Westmeath.
BBC NI also have the Tyrone-Cavan game live, along with Saturday’s clash of Antrim and Armagh in Corrigan Park.
TG4 broadcast Saturday’s ladies football league finals from Croke Park as Armagh take on Kerry while Cork face Galway, and RTÉ have live camogie league final action from Thurles on Sunday with Cork playing Galway and Offaly going up against Derry.
Cork players celebrate after last year's All-Ireland camogie final win. Bryan Keane / INPHO
Bryan Keane / INPHO
There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
*****
Tuesday 8 April
Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship
THE RTÉ CAMERAS will be broadcasting live from Omagh for Ulster championship action next Sunday, while GAA+ have Leinster football in the spotlight in Newbridge on Saturday night.
The Ulster quarter-final sees Tyrone entertain Cavan, live on The Sunday Game, while the Leinster quarter-final on Saturday sees Kildare host Westmeath.
BBC NI also have the Tyrone-Cavan game live, along with Saturday’s clash of Antrim and Armagh in Corrigan Park.
TG4 broadcast Saturday’s ladies football league finals from Croke Park as Armagh take on Kerry while Cork face Galway, and RTÉ have live camogie league final action from Thurles on Sunday with Cork playing Galway and Offaly going up against Derry.
Cork players celebrate after last year's All-Ireland camogie final win. Bryan Keane / INPHO
There’s also a busy schedule of provincial underage championship games this week.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
*****
Tuesday 8 April
Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship
Phase 2 Round 2
O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship
Round 2
*****
Wednesday 9 April
O’Neills Munster U20 hurling championship
Round 3
Dalata Hotel Group U20 football championship
Connacht
Leinster
Ulster
*****
Thursday 10 April
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football championship
*****
Friday 11 April
Electric Ireland minor football championship
Connacht
*****
Saturday 12 April
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Leinster senior football quarter-final
Kildare football manager Brian Flanagan. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Christy Ring Cup Round 1
Nickey Rackard Cup Round 1
Lory Meagher Cup Round 1
O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship
Electric Ireland minor hurling championship
Munster
Leinster
Electric Ireland minor football championship
Ulster
Lidl Ladies Football League Finals
Division 1
Kerry players celebrating last year's All-Ireland ladies football final triumph. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO
Division 2
*****
Sunday 13 April
Leinster senior football quarter-finals
Ulster senior football quarter-final
Nickey Rackard Cup Round 1
Lory Meagher Cup Round 1
Camogie League Finals
Division 1A
Division 1B
Lidl Ladies Football League Finals
Division 3
Division 4
