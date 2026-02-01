Smith double helps Roscommon reel in Monaghan; Sherlock shines as Cork beat Louth

Allianz Football League Division 1

Roscommon 3-16 Monaghan 1-16

Allianz Football League Division 2

Cork 1-17 Louth 1-12

TWO-GOAL HERO Enda Smith and Diarmuid Murtagh struck the crucial majors as Roscommon came from behind to score a significant NFL Division 1 win over Monaghan.

The Rossies, beaten by Kerry in Round 1, trailed by a point at half time and were three down early in the second half in the tie between last season’s two promotion teams.

But Smith’s second goal, and Roscommon’s third, from a penalty in the 48th minute gave Mark Dowd’s side the impetus to push on for what could be an important two points.

Steven Sherlock capped his return to Cork’s first team with 0-8 as the Rebels secured back-to-back Division 2 wins.

In-form Sherlock, a Munster club finalist with St Finbarr’s in December, struck 0-4 as a sub in last weekend’s battling win over Cavan.

He started this time and repaid boss John Cleary’s faith with six singles and a two-pointer as Cork underlined their promotion potential with a five-point win.

Chris Óg Jones weighed in with a crucial 1-1 while Brian Hurley drilled a two-pointer in the win over the Leinster champions at Drogheda.

Kanturk’s Tommy Walsh put Cork 0-3 to 0-2 ahead in the ninth minute and they remained in front from there on with Jones’ 19th minute major shoving them 1-10 to 0-5 clear at half-time.

Sherlock, Seán McDonnell and Colm O’Callaghan added points in the third quarter, leaving Cork well in the clear.

Dermot Campbell clawed back a stoppage time goal for Louth who defeated Offaly in Round 1.