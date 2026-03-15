Football league round-up: Offaly relegated by Cavan, Down seal promotion to Division 2

Allianz Football League results

Division 2

Offaly 3-15 Cavan 2-20

Division 3

Sligo 0-21 Down 2-25

Clare 2-17 Wexford 1-23

Westmeath 4-21 Limerick 3-8

Division 4

Wicklow 3-19 Tipperary 0-14

Waterford 0-11 Antrim 4-18

Leitrim 3-19 Longford 1-13

OFFALY WERE RELEGATED as Cavan kept their Division 2 fate in their own hands with a two-point win in Tullamore on Sunday afternoon.

But Dermot McCabe’s side left it late, snatching victory with a late two-pointer from Ryan Donohoe before substitute Emmanuel Shehu tacked on the insurance score.

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The 2-20 to 3-15 win sees Cavan move on to four points — one clear of Kildare and one behind Tyrone — knowing that a win away to Derry on the final weekend would guarantee their place in the second tier.

Meanwhile, in Division 3, Down clinched promotion with a 10-point win away to Sligo, 2-25 to 0-21.

Conor Laverty’s side made it a perfect six wins from six, both of the visitors’ goals coming in the second half courtesy of Ceilum Doherty and Pat Havern.

They’ll be joined in the league final, and in Division 2 next season, by either Wexford or Westmeath after both won on Sunday to set up a winner-takes-all showdown.

Westmeath, who currently sit second by virtue of their better points difference, put up an impressive 4-21 on Sunday as they beat Limerick by 16 points, 4-21 to 3-8.

In Ennis, Wexford kept their own promotion bid alive as they withstood a late Clare rally to hold on for a 1-23 to 2-17 win.

Meanwhile, the Division 4 promotion race remains in the balance following comfortable wins for Wicklow, Antrim and Leitrim on Sunday.

Wicklow stayed in control of their own destiny with a 3-19 to 0-14 win against Tipperary, and Oisin McConville’s side now know that victory in Longford next weekend would seal their return to Division 3.

Antrim were ruthless against winless Waterford, putting up 4-18 to win by 19 points, while Leitrim also moved to within two points of the top with a 3-19 to 1-13 win against Longford.