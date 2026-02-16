More Stories
Limerick's Mike Casey and Tipperary's Jake Morris. James Crombie/INPHO
Dates For Diary

7 games to be broadcast as part of GAA league schedule next weekend

Saturday showdowns in Semple Stadium and Croke Park.
5.57pm, 16 Feb 2026

SEVEN GAMES WILL be televised or livestreamed next weekend as part of a double bill of GAA football and hurling league action.

The RTÉ cameras are in Thurles on Saturday evening for the Division 1A hurling showdown between All-Ireland champions Tipperary and Limerick.

TG4 have the top tier football game between Dublin and Kerry on Saturday night in Croke Park, along with the ladies football league tie that sees Galway face Armagh.

On Sunday, TG4′s live games are Kilkenny v Waterford in hurling and Armagh v Donegal in football, while Mayo against Monaghan is on the TG4 Player.

The hurling clash of Antrim against Carlow in Division 1B is available on GAA+.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

paddy-small-and-con-ocallaghan-with-dylan-casey-and-jason-foley Dublin’s Paddy Small and Con O’Callaghan with Dylan Casey and Jason Foley of Kerry (file photo). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Saturday 21 February

Allianz Football League 

Division 1

  • Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 7pm - TG4.
  • Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 7pm.

Division 2

  • Derry v Offaly, Find Insurance Celtic Park, 6pm.

Division 4

  • Carlow v Waterford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm.

Hurling League

Division 1A

  • Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5.30pm - RTÉ 2.

Division 1B

  • Dublin v Wexford, Croke Park, 5pm.
  • Kildare v Clare, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 6.30pm. 

Division 2

  • Laois v Kerry, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 2pm.

Division 3

  • Donegal v Armagh, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 2pm.
  • Fermanagh v Tyrone, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 2pm.
  • Louth v Roscommon, Darver, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Cavan v Lancashire, Kingspan Breffni, 1pm.
  • Sligo v Warwickshire, Tubbercurry, 1pm.
  • Monaghan v Leitrim, Inniskeen, 1pm.

Croke Cup (All-Ireland Senior A Hurling)

  • Kilkenny CBS v St Flannan’s Ennis, Bansha, 2pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

  • Galway v Armagh, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 4.15pm - TG4.

*****

Sunday 22 February

Allianz Football League 

Division 1

  • Monaghan v Mayo, Clones, 1.45pm - TG4 Player.
  • Armagh v Donegal, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, 3.45pm - TG4.

jim-mcguinness-and-manager-kieran-mcgeeney Donegal's Jim McGuinness and Armagh's Kieran McGeeney. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Division 2

  • Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.
  • Louth v Tyrone, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, 2pm.
  • Cavan v Kildare, Kingspan Breffni, 3pm. 

Division 3

  • Clare v Laois, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, Ennis, 2pm.
  • Sligo v Limerick, Markievicz Park, 2pm.
  • Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2pm.
  • Wexford v Down, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Division 4

  • Wicklow v London, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 1pm.
  • Leitrim v Antrim, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 2pm.
  • Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm.

Hurling League

Division 1A

  • Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1.45pm - TG4.
  • Offaly v Galway, Grant Heating St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 2pm.

Division 1B

  • Antrim v Carlow, Dunloy, 1pm – GAA+ and BBC iPlayer.

Division 2

  • London v Westmeath, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.
  • Meath v Derry, Trim, 1pm.

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1

  • Kerry v Cork, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2pm.
  • Waterford v Meath, Dungarvan GAA, 2pm.
  • Dublin v Kildare, Parnell Park, 2pm.

*****

