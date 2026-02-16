The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
7 games to be broadcast as part of GAA league schedule next weekend
SEVEN GAMES WILL be televised or livestreamed next weekend as part of a double bill of GAA football and hurling league action.
The RTÉ cameras are in Thurles on Saturday evening for the Division 1A hurling showdown between All-Ireland champions Tipperary and Limerick.
TG4 have the top tier football game between Dublin and Kerry on Saturday night in Croke Park, along with the ladies football league tie that sees Galway face Armagh.
On Sunday, TG4′s live games are Kilkenny v Waterford in hurling and Armagh v Donegal in football, while Mayo against Monaghan is on the TG4 Player.
The hurling clash of Antrim against Carlow in Division 1B is available on GAA+.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Dublin’s Paddy Small and Con O’Callaghan with Dylan Casey and Jason Foley of Kerry (file photo). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO
*****
Saturday 21 February
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Division 2
Division 4
Hurling League
Division 1A
Division 1B
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Croke Cup (All-Ireland Senior A Hurling)
Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1
*****
Sunday 22 February
Allianz Football League
Division 1
Donegal's Jim McGuinness and Armagh's Kieran McGeeney. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
Division 2
Division 3
Division 4
Hurling League
Division 1A
Division 1B
Division 2
Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1
*****
Dates For Diary Football GAA Hurling League RTÉ TG4