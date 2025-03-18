Who's going up and who's coming down? The final day Gaelic football permutations explained

OK, STRAP YOURSELF IN and we will try to make this all as simple as possible as we determine what could happen on the final day of the Allianz football leagues.

Turns out an already complex year is about to get even more mind-bending. Thankfully we also have the excellent @GAALeagueTables to rely on for the visuals.

Division One

At present, there is only one certainty, and that is that league champions last year, Derry, are relegated.

Every other team is ‘in play’ in that they have the honour – dubious in some cases – of making the league final, or could go down.

One of Tyrone and Armagh who both sit on five points, and even Kerry on six, could go down. Should Tyrone beat Dublin and Armagh get a likely victory over Derry, and if Kerry were to come up short against Galway, then the Kingdom could go down. Even six points is no guarantee of safety anymore.

In fact, neither is seven. Because if Tyrone and Armagh win, and Kerry draw, one of those will go down on seven points. It’s never happened before.

If Tyrone and Armagh finish level on points, then Tyrone go down due to the head-to-head meeting, which Armagh won.

At the top, Galway, Dublin and Donegal are all on eight points. Defeat for all three and a win for Kerry would put them into the final.

Joining them there in that scenario as we outlined would be Mayo, currently on seven points, with a win over Donegal who despite protestations to the contrary, are wary about making a final.

Prediction: It’s a Galway-Dublin league final. Tyrone will join their neighbours Derry in the second tier next year.

Division Two

Again, let’s start with the certainties. And we have but one; that Westmeath are relegated with six defeats from six, although such clinical accounting does not show how close those games were.

But anyway, three other counties have a little work to do to avoid joining them. Down and Louth are on four points with Louth having won the head-to-head. Down have Monaghan, who need the points to be absolutely certain of promotion, while Louth have a derby against rejuvenated Meath, who sit joint-second and need the points.

With three teams stuck on eight points, it’s conceivable that Roscommon, Meath and Cavan all finish on ten points, with Roscommon’s score difference of plus-9 right now making it likely they join Monaghan in the league final.

Prediction: Roscommon and Monaghan to go up, with Down joining Westmeath in the drop.

Division Three

The end is nigh for Leitrim; unable to field a team against Fermanagh last weekend, they have had a hard time trying to cope with player turnover, injury and an increased standard in the third tier.

It would appear that Sligo can pick up two handy points against them this weekend which would leave Antrim as the other side heading back to the basement league.

The meeting of Offaly and Clare will decide much. A win for Offaly and Clare will remain on eight points with Kildare likely to leap-frog them onto ten points when they host Antrim this weekend.

Fermanagh have an outside chance, but need Antrim to beat Kildare and Offaly to beat Clare.

Prediction: Offaly are joined by Kildare in the league final, Antrim join Antrim in the dropzone.

Division Four

Very straightforward in this one. Wexford’s 100% record so far has them in the league final already.

They can be joined there by Limerick (seven points) or Wicklow (eight).

With one game left and Limerick facing bottom of the table Waterford, it appears promotion is theirs.

Prediction: It’s promotion for Wexford and Limerick.